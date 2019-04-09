Technology News

Oppo F9 Pro Price in India Cut Again, Now Available at Rs. 17,990

, 09 April 2019
Oppo F9 Pro price reduced by Rs. 2,000 in India

Highlights

Oppo F9 Pro listed online for Rs. 17,990

The phone received its third price cut since launch

New price reflects on Amazon.in, Flipkart, and Paytm Mall

Oppo F9 Pro has received its third price cut, seven months since its launch in India. The last price cut brought the price down to Rs. 19,990, and now the Oppo F9 Pro price tag has further been reduced by Rs. 2,000 in India. The phone will now retail at Rs. 17,990, and the new price is already reflecting on Amazon.in, Flipkart, and even Paytm Mall. The Opp F9 Pro was launched in India back in August last year. Key highlights of the phone include a v-shaped waterdrop display notch, 25-megapixel selfie camera, Google Lens support and VOOC fast charging support. Its successor, the Oppo F11 Pro, was introduced in the country last month.

The Oppo F9 Pro is available in India with the new price tag of Rs. 17,990 on Amazon.in, Flipkart, and even Paytm Mall. This means a price drop of Rs. 2,000, as the last price cut saw the Oppo F9 Pro price reduced to Rs. 19,990. Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom has also reported the price cut for offline channels. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Oppo India to get clarity on the revised price.

The phone is listed online in Starry Purple, Twilight Blue, and Sunrise Red colour options. Amazon.in, Flipkart, and Paytm Mall are offering exchange discounts and no-cost EMI options.

Oppo reduced the India price of the F9 Pro from Rs. 23,990 to Rs. 21,990 last December. In February, the price was brought further down]( to Rs. 19,990, and now it is available for as low as Rs. 17,990 in India. In total, the Oppo F9 Pro has suffered a price drop of Rs. 6,000 since its launch in August last year.

Oppo F9 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo F9 Pro runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor bearing an f/1.8 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor bearing an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is a 25-megapixel camera sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 lens.

The Oppo F9 Pro has 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE (on both SIM card slots), Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG functionality, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, and a proximity sensor. It measures 156.7x74x7.99mm and weighs 169 grams. Besides, the handset packs a 3,500mAh battery along with the company's VOOC fast charging tech.

Oppo F9 Pro

Oppo F9 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great battery life
  • Sharp screen with subtle notch
  • ColorOS is packed with features
  • Bad
  • Disappointing cameras
  • Below-average performance
  • Gets slightly warm under stress
Read detailed Oppo F9 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
Processor2GHz octa-core
Front Camera25-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid Oreo
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Oppo F9 Pro Price in India Cut Again, Now Available at Rs. 17,990
Honor 9i
