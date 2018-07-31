NDTV Gadgets360.com

Oppo F9 Pro New India Teaser Shows VOOC Flash Charging

, 31 July 2018
Oppo F9 Pro New India Teaser Shows VOOC Flash Charging

Oppo F9 Pro latest teaser in India

Highlights

  • Oppo F9 Pro new teaser reveals design, key feature
  • The smartphone will support VOOC flash charging
  • It will sport a dual camera setup, display notch

Oppo F9 and Oppo F9 Pro are rumoured to launch soon, however the company is only teasing the arrival of the Pro variant in India. Just a day ago, the Chinese company teased the arrival of the Oppo F9 Pro in the Indian market soon, and now a new teaser hints at one of its big features, while also revealing the phone's design. The Chinese brand has now confirmed that the Oppo F9 Pro will support VOOC flash charging, and with this tech, the phone will enable 2-hours of talk time only on five minutes of charging.

The company has published this new teaser on its local website and social pages. The launch date of the Oppo F9 Pro still remains a mystery, and it still remains unsure whether the Oppo F9 will also launch alongside or not. The teaser also shows us the front and back of the Oppo F9 Pro, and it looks like the device will sport an Essential Phone-like notch on the top of the display. At the bottom, there is a slight bezel, but navigation buttons will be on-screen. The Oppo F9 Pro will launch in a Red colour option at least, and the smartphone sports a horizontally stacked dual camera setup at the back.

The only other phone with this VOOC flash charging technology is the Oppo Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition launched in June. The VOOC flash charging tech was launched a couple of years ago at MWC, and with the latest implementation, it takes only 35 minutes to fully charge the smartphone's 3,400mAh battery.

Coming back to the Oppo F9 Pro, the smartphone is expected to be powered by MediaTek Helio P60 SoC. There is no word on when the smartphone will launch in India, as the company is still teasing it as "coming soon".



