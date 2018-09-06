Airtel has announced that it will sell the Oppo F9 Pro via its online store. While the handset is available across various channels, Airtel has introduced the smartphone on its online store with down payment options along with bundled monthly plans. The Oppo F9 Pro was launched in India last month and last week, the smartphone went on sale via Flipkart, Amazon India, and Paytm Mall, apart from offline stores in the country. Now, Airtel is offering customers the Oppo F9 Pro with down payment options starting at Rs. 3,915 under the new plan. On top of the down payment, Airtel requires customers to subscribe to its postpaid plans for 12 months to get their hands on the handset.

The Oppo F9 Pro price in India is Rs. 23,990. Under the Airtel offer, the Oppo F9 Pro is available on the online store at a down payment of Rs. 3,915 and 12 monthly instalments of Rs. 2,099 - put together, this adds up to Rs. 29,103, including a postpaid plan.

As we mentioned, the monthly instalments come with a postpaid plan that offers 50GB data (with rollover), unlimited calling (local and STD), free national roaming, and a free subscription to Airtel TV. The smartphone is available only in two colour variants - Sunrise Red and Twilight Blue - though via other retail partners, the smartphone is available in a Starry Purple colour option as well. Since Airtel offers a Handset Damage Protection only on devices with MRP above Rs. 26,200, the Oppo F9 Pro is not a part of that offer.

Oppo F9 Pro and Oppo F9 First Impressions

Notably, the Airtel Oppo F9 offer is open to both postpaid subscribers only. Airtel prepaid subscribers will have to get a new Postpaid connection or shift their current Airtel Prepaid connection to Postpaid.

To purchase the Oppo F9 Pro via Airtel Online Store, go to its website and select the smartphone. You will have to check your eligibility to get loan approvals. Then you will need to make the down payment, and Airtel will deliver the handset to your location. Notably, upon activation, the bundled Airtel postpaid plan will automatically apply on your smartphone. Airtel's online store now has several premium smartphones, including Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Galaxy Note 8, Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and more.

To recall some of the specifications, the Oppo F9 Pro is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs ColorOS 5.2, based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. It houses 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera setup and a 25-megapixel camera. It is equipped with 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) and is powered by a 3,500mAh battery that features Oppo's VOOC fast charging tech.

