Oppo F9 Pro India Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Live Stream

Oppo F9 Pro India launch event is scheduled for today, ending weeks of teasers and leaks. The Oppo F9 Pro highlights already revealed by the company include a dual camera setup, sleek design with gradient finish, and VOOC flash charge support. The smartphone is expected to be the India variant of the Oppo F9 launched a few days ago. The upcoming Oppo phone will take over from last year's F7, whose selfie camera was heavily promoted in the country. The Oppo F9 Pro price in India will be the major draw from the event, along with details such as the launch offers and release date.

How to watch Oppo F9 Pro live stream

The Oppo F9 Pro India launch event will be live streamed by the Chinese brand. Fans across the country will be able to watch Oppo F9 Pro live stream via the official site as well as on a Facebook live stream; there is no YouTube link available as of now. The event is scheduled to start at 12:30pm IST today, so you can return to this page to watch the live stream video embedded below:

Oppo F9 Pro price in India

The Oppo F9 Pro is slated to release in India in three colour options - Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue, and Starry Purple. The pricing and availability of the Oppo F9 Pro in India haven't been leaked yet, but official details will be out today. To recall, the Oppo F9 price in Vietnam has been set at VND 7,690,000 (roughly Rs. 23,300) for the 4GB RAM variant, while the price for the 6GB RAM variant is yet to be revealed. In India, only the 6GB variant is expected to be launched.

Oppo F9 Pro specifications

Based on previous leaks and the Vietnam official listing for the Oppo F9, the Oppo F9 Pro is also expected to support dual-SIM (Nano) slots and run on ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It is set to feature a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LTPS TFT display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It should be powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, coupled with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU and 6GB RAM. Internal storage is pegged to be at 128GB with expandable storage support via a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

The Oppo F9 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup, which is said to have a 16-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor paired with an f/2.4 aperture, alongside an LED flash. There is also a 25-megapixel sensor along with an f/2.0 aperture. Features such as a portrait mode, HDR mode, artificial intelligence (AI) based scene recognition, AI Beautification 2.1, AR stickers, and Slow Motion video mode will be added.

The smartphone should pack a 3,500mAh battery that supports Oppo's proprietary VOOC charging technology to deliver faster-charging results. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone is expected to include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, and a proximity sensor. Besides, the smartphone measures 156.7x74x7.99mm and weighs 169 grams.