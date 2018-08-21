Oppo F9 Pro India Launch Event to Start Soon: Live Updates

The Oppo F9 Pro India launch event, scheduled to start at 12:30pm, is less than 30 minutes from kicking off. It will see the the global debut of the successor of last year’s F7 smartphone in India — in fact, it may be the India version of the Oppo F9 that went official in Vietnam recently. The Some of the Oppo F9 Pro features that have already been confirmed via teasers are the dual rear cameras, design with gradient finish, and the heavily promoted VOOC flash charging that is claimed to provide talk time of up to 2 hours on 5 minutes of charge. It will come in Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue, and Starry Purple colours in the Indian market. The event is being live streamed, but we will be at the event too so you can refresh this page every few minutes to get ball-by-ball updates without missing a beat.

Oppo F9 Pro India launch live stream

The Oppo F9 Pro India launch live stream will be hosted on Facebook as well as the official website. You can hit the play button in the video embedded below at 12:30pm to watch the live video.

Oppo F9 Pro price in India, specifications

The Oppo F9 Pro is slated to release in India in three colour options - Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue, and Starry Purple. The pricing and availability of the Oppo F9 Pro in India haven't been leaked yet, but official details will be out today. To recall, the Oppo F9 price in Vietnam has been set at VND 7,690,000 (roughly Rs. 23,300) for the 4GB RAM variant, while the price for the 6GB RAM variant is yet to be revealed. In India, only the 6GB variant is expected to be launched.

Oppo F9 Pro specifications

Based on previous leaks and the Vietnam official listing for the Oppo F9, the Oppo F9 Pro is also expected to support dual-SIM (Nano) slots and run on ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It is set to feature a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LTPS TFT display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It should be powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, coupled with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU and 6GB RAM. Internal storage is pegged to be at 128GB with expandable storage support via a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

The Oppo F9 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup, which is said to have a 16-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor paired with an f/2.4 aperture, alongside an LED flash. There is also a 25-megapixel sensor along with an f/2.0 aperture. Features such as a portrait mode, HDR mode, artificial intelligence (AI) based scene recognition, AI Beautification 2.1, AR stickers, and Slow Motion video mode will be added.

The smartphone should pack a 3,500mAh battery that supports Oppo's proprietary VOOC charging technology to deliver faster-charging results. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone is expected to include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, and a proximity sensor. Besides, the smartphone measures 156.7x74x7.99mm and weighs 169 grams.