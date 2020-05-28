Oppo has announced the Android 10-based ColorOS 7 rollout roadmap for more phones in India. This includes phones like the Oppo F9, Oppo F9 Pro, Oppo F7, Oppo A5 2020, Oppo A9 2020, and more. The company looks to complete the rollout of ColorOS 7 on all compatible phones by July this year. A total of 20 Oppo phones will get ColorOS 7 update, and phones like OPPO Find X, Oppo Find X SuperVooc Edition, Oppo Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition, Oppo Reno 10X Zoom, Oppo Reno 2, Oppo Reno 2Z, Oppo Reno 2F, Oppo Reno, Oppo R17, Oppo R17 Pro, Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition, Oppo K3 and Oppo A9 have already received the update in India.

The Android 10 update rollout will be conducted in two phases, and the first phase is all set to begin in June i.e. next month. In the first phase, phones like Oppo F9, Oppo F9 Pro, Oppo F7, Oppo A5 2020, and Oppo A9 2020 will receive the Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update. The second phase will begin in July and phones like Oppo F15 and Oppo R15 Pro will receive the update.

ColorOS 7 was announced in November 2019, and it brings a new interface, better privacy features, and new customised icons. Oppo notes that ColorOS 7 is the first to natively integrate the Government of India's Digilocker service with its DocVault feature to promote paperless governance. The ColorOS 7 update for Indian users also brings a new Hawa Mahal wallpaper.

Oppo says that ColorOS 7 has been tested by over 92,000 testers worldwide and a thousand of revisions have been made before it was rolled out commercially. ColorOS is used by over 350 million users across the globe in over 140 countries. Oppo K3 recently received the Android10-based ColorOS 7 update earlier this month. This update also brought along Wi-Fi calling support for Indian users.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.