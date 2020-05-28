Technology News
ColorOS 7 Update Coming to Oppo F9 Series, Oppo F7, Oppo A9 2020, Oppo A5 2020 in India Starting June

In the first phase of rollout, phones like Oppo F9, Oppo F9 Pro, Oppo F7, Oppo A5 2020, Oppo A9 2020 will receive the Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 28 May 2020 15:08 IST
ColorOS 7 Update Coming to Oppo F9 Series, Oppo F7, Oppo A9 2020, Oppo A5 2020 in India Starting June

Oppo F9 Pro to receive Android 10 update next month

Highlights
  • Oppo R15 Pro users in India will get Android 10 update in July
  • Oppo A5 2020, A9 2020 to get the Android 10 update in June
  • ColorOS 7 brings govt’s Digilocker service with the update

Oppo has announced the Android 10-based ColorOS 7 rollout roadmap for more phones in India. This includes phones like the Oppo F9, Oppo F9 Pro, Oppo F7, Oppo A5 2020, Oppo A9 2020, and more. The company looks to complete the rollout of ColorOS 7 on all compatible phones by July this year. A total of 20 Oppo phones will get ColorOS 7 update, and phones like OPPO Find X, Oppo Find X SuperVooc Edition, Oppo Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition, Oppo Reno 10X Zoom, Oppo Reno 2, Oppo Reno 2Z, Oppo Reno 2F, Oppo Reno, Oppo R17, Oppo R17 Pro, Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition, Oppo K3 and Oppo A9 have already received the update in India.

The Android 10 update rollout will be conducted in two phases, and the first phase is all set to begin in June i.e. next month. In the first phase, phones like Oppo F9, Oppo F9 Pro, Oppo F7, Oppo A5 2020, and Oppo A9 2020 will receive the Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update. The second phase will begin in July and phones like Oppo F15 and Oppo R15 Pro will receive the update.

ColorOS 7 was announced in November 2019, and it brings a new interface, better privacy features, and new customised icons. Oppo notes that ColorOS 7 is the first to natively integrate the Government of India's Digilocker service with its DocVault feature to promote paperless governance. The ColorOS 7 update for Indian users also brings a new Hawa Mahal wallpaper.

Oppo says that ColorOS 7 has been tested by over 92,000 testers worldwide and a thousand of revisions have been made before it was rolled out commercially. ColorOS is used by over 350 million users across the globe in over 140 countries. Oppo K3 recently received the Android10-based ColorOS 7 update earlier this month. This update also brought along Wi-Fi calling support for Indian users.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Oppo F9 Pro

Oppo F9 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great battery life
  • Sharp screen with subtle notch
  • ColorOS is packed with features
  • Bad
  • Disappointing cameras
  • Below-average performance
  • Gets slightly warm under stress
Read detailed Oppo F9 Pro review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771)
Front Camera 25-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3500mAh
OS Android Oreo
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Oppo F9

Oppo F9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great battery life
  • Vivid display
  • Bad
  • No fast charging
  • Below-average low-light performance
  • Heats up under load
Read detailed Oppo F9 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771)
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3500mAh
OS Android Oreo
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Oppo F7

Oppo F7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very light
  • Good battery life
  • Speedy CPU
  • High-quality selfie camera
  • Bad
  • No fast charging
  • UI feels clunky and dated
  • Lacks premium feel
Read detailed Oppo F7 review
Display 6.23-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771)
Front Camera 25-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3400mAh
OS Android 8.1
Resolution 1080x2280 pixels
Oppo A9 2020

Oppo A9 2020

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life
  • Primary rear camera takes good photos
  • Good overall performance
  • Stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Bulky and awkward to use
  • Two of four rear cameras have almost no purpose
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications
  • Pricing is not competitive
Read detailed Oppo A9 2020 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Oppo F15

Oppo F15

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Relatively slim and light
  • Lean software
  • Good battery life
  • Vivid display
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming performance for the price
  • Average camera quality
Read detailed Oppo F15 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P70
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ColorOS 7, Android 10, Oppo F9, Oppo F9 Pro, Oppo F7, Oppo A5 2020, Oppo A9 2020, Oppo F15, Oppo R15 Pro, Oppo
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Mi Notebooks Coming Soon, Xiaomi India Teases on Twitter

