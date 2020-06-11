Oppo F9 and Oppo F9 Pro phones have started receiving Android 10-based ColorOS 7 system update. The Chinese tech company via its Twitter account has confirmed that Oppo F9 and Oppo F9 Pro users in India are also getting the latest software update starting Wednesday. The development comes days after Oppo released ColorOS 7 rollout roadmap for smartphones in India that includes the Oppo F9 series, Oppo F7, Oppo A5 2020, and more. The new system update brings a host of features and upgrades such as Dark Mode and Focus Mode along with other system improvements.

According to the changelog shared on Oppo community page, the ColorOS 7 update comes with the build number CPH1823EX_11.F.09_2090_202006051759. An Oppo executive on the community page also states that Oppo F9 and Oppo F9 Pro users who are on the "trial version" won't need to update the system twice as the operating system they are using is essentially the "official version." As mentioned the company has released the Android 10-based ColorOS7 over-the-air (OTA) update in India as well and users can check its availability by heading to Settings > Software Update > Update to the Latest Version. Users can also use this method: Settings > Software Update > Click on Settings gear icon at the right top corner > Apply Trial Version to get the new update.

Yes, the stable version of ColorOS 7 update for the OPPO F9 Pro has been released today. To get the update, follow these steps:

- Settings > Software Update > Update to the Latest Version

or

- Settings > Software Update > Click ⚙️ at the right top corner > Apply Trial Version — OPPO Customer Care (at 🏡) (@OPPOCareIN) June 10, 2020

New Features on ColorOS 7

Having said that, the ColorOS 7 is a significant departure from the previous iterations of ColorOS, offering a cleaner and clutter-free UI with a host of new features. Oppo F9 and Oppo F9 Pro users are receiving new borderless design, new fonts, optimised gestures, new live and static wallpapers, enhanced camera UI, and enhanced Wi-Fi security.

Other features on Oppo F9 and Oppo F9 Pro with the new ColorOS 7 update include Dark Mode, Focus Mode, pause function for screen recording, floating window, customisable app icons on the Home screen, new screenshot settings, and a new Soloop Video Editor app. Lastly, Oppo Share now supports sharing files with Vivo and Xiaomi devices.

Oppo recently announced a roadmap for Oppo devices eligible to get this software iteration. Along with Oppo F9 series, phones including Oppo F7, and Oppo A9 2020 will too receive ColorOS 7 in the first phase.

