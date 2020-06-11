Technology News
Oppo F9, Oppo F9 Pro Start Receiving Android 10-Based ColorOS 7 Update in India

The ColorOS 7 update brings a host of new features such as Dark Mode, Focus Mode, enhanced camera UI, and more.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 11 June 2020 11:05 IST
ColorOS 7, based on Android 10, was unveiled in November 2019

Highlights
  • The update comes with build number CPH1823EX_11.F.09_2090_202006051759
  • Oppo F9, Oppo F9 Pro users can check settings for ColorOS 7 availability
  • Oppo F7 and Oppo A5 2020 will too receive ColorOS 7 soon

Oppo F9 and Oppo F9 Pro phones have started receiving Android 10-based ColorOS 7 system update. The Chinese tech company via its Twitter account has confirmed that Oppo F9 and Oppo F9 Pro users in India are also getting the latest software update starting Wednesday. The development comes days after Oppo released ColorOS 7 rollout roadmap for smartphones in India that includes the Oppo F9 series, Oppo F7, Oppo A5 2020, and more. The new system update brings a host of features and upgrades such as Dark Mode and Focus Mode along with other system improvements.

According to the changelog shared on Oppo community page, the ColorOS 7 update comes with the build number CPH1823EX_11.F.09_2090_202006051759. An Oppo executive on the community page also states that Oppo F9 and Oppo F9 Pro users who are on the "trial version" won't need to update the system twice as the operating system they are using is essentially the "official version." As mentioned the company has released the Android 10-based ColorOS7 over-the-air (OTA) update in India as well and users can check its availability by heading to Settings > Software Update > Update to the Latest Version. Users can also use this method: Settings > Software Update > Click on Settings gear icon at the right top corner > Apply Trial Version to get the new update.

New Features on ColorOS 7

Having said that, the ColorOS 7 is a significant departure from the previous iterations of ColorOS, offering a cleaner and clutter-free UI with a host of new features. Oppo F9 and Oppo F9 Pro users are receiving new borderless design, new fonts, optimised gestures, new live and static wallpapers, enhanced camera UI, and enhanced Wi-Fi security.

Other features on Oppo F9 and Oppo F9 Pro with the new ColorOS 7 update include Dark Mode, Focus Mode, pause function for screen recording, floating window, customisable app icons on the Home screen, new screenshot settings, and a new Soloop Video Editor app. Lastly, Oppo Share now supports sharing files with Vivo and Xiaomi devices.

Oppo recently announced a roadmap for Oppo devices eligible to get this software iteration. Along with Oppo F9 series, phones including Oppo F7, and Oppo A9 2020 will too receive ColorOS 7 in the first phase.

Is Mi 10 an expensive OnePlus 8 or a budget budget S20 Ultra? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo F9, Oppo F9 Pro, ColorOS 7, Android 10, System update
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Zoom Briefly Shuts Account Over Tiananmen, Raising Free Speech Fears
TikTok Faces Scrutiny From EU Watchdogs

