Oppo F9 Pro, launched in India last week, went on sale in India for the first time today. The smartphone is now available to buy via Flipkart, Amazon India, and Paytm Mall, apart from offline stores in the country. To recall, the company had started pre-orders for the smartphone exclusively on Flipkart, and at the time had revealed pre-order offers. Oppo now has launch offers in place. The Oppo F9 was launched alongside the F9 Pro, however, that does not have a release date yet - the only difference between the two smartphones is the amount of RAM on board, with the former sporting 4GB of RAM and the latter sporting 6GB of RAM.

Oppo F9 Pro price in India, launch offers

The Oppo F9 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 23,990, and the smartphone will be made available in Starry Purple, Sunrise Red, and Twilight Blue colour variants. As for launch offers, Flipkart is offering a 5 percent instant cashback on SBI credit and debit card purchases; 5 percent discount on ICICI Bank credit card EMI transactions; 5 percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz credit card purchases; up to 3.2TB of Jio 4G data with benefits up to Rs. 4,900 (with Jio & MakeMyTrip), and a one-time screen replacement offer, apart from no-cost EMIs.

Amazon's launch offers for the Oppo F9 Pro only includes no-cost EMIs, and 5 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards. Paytm Mall is also only offering no-cost EMIs, and 10 percent cashback via a promo code.

Oppo F9 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo F9 Pro runs ColorOS 5.2, based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) displays with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM, depending on the variant purchased. It features a dual rear camera setup, with a 16-megapixel primary sensor bearing an f/1.8 aperture, and a 2-megapixel sensor bearing an f/2.4 aperture. The company is touting slow motion video recording with 120fps up to 720p. On the front, it comes with a 25-megapixel camera that has a f/2.0 aperture and HDR capabilities.

The Oppo F9 Pro bears 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) with its own dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE (on both SIM card slots), Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG functionality, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, and a proximity sensor. It measures 156.7x74x7.99mm and weighs 169 grams. It is powered by a 3,500mAh battery that features the company's VOOC fast charging tech.

