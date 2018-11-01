NDTV Gadgets360.com

Oppo F9 Pro 128GB Storage Variant Now Available in India: Price, Specifications

, 01 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Oppo F9 Pro 128GB Storage Variant Now Available in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo F9 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 23,990 for the 64GB storage model

Highlights

  • Oppo F9 Pro gets a top-end variant in India
  • The phone was first launched in August
  • It is available offline as well as online

Oppo F9 Pro has received a new variant in India with 128GB inbuilt storage, double of what the existing model offers. The new 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant has been silently launched in India and comes at a Rs. 2,000 premium compared to the previous model launched back in August this year, alongside the Oppo F9. Key highlights of the Oppo F9 Pro include a waterdrop-style notch, a Helio P60 octa-core SoC, a dual rear camera setup, and a 3,500mAh battery with VOOC charging support.

Oppo F9 Pro price in India, availability

The new 128GB inbuilt storage variant of the Oppo F9 Pro sports a price tag of Rs. 25,990, as first reported by Mumbai-based smartphone retailer Mahesh Telecom on Twitter. The phone is also available in a 64GB storage model at a price of Rs. 23,990. Colour options include Starry Purple, Sunrise Red, and Twilight Blue. Since August 31, the Oppo F9 Pro has been available across online platforms such as Flipkart, Amazon.in, and Paytm Mall, and also via select offline retailers. While the 128GB storage variant is currently listed on Amazon.in, we have reached out to Oppo India for confirmation.

Oppo F9 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo F9 Pro runs ColorOS 5.2 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of inbuilt storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In terms of optics, the Oppo F9 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup, with a 16-megapixel primary sensor coupled with f/1.8 aperture, and a secondary 2-megapixel sensor coupled with f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera module offers slow motion video recording with 120fps up to 720p. On the front, the smartphone bears a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.

Connectivity options on the Oppo F9 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, and proximity sensor. There is a 3,500mAh battery under the hood, with support for the proprietary VOOC charging technology.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Oppo F9 Pro

Oppo F9 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great battery life
  • Sharp screen with subtle notch
  • ColorOS is packed with features
  • Bad
  • Disappointing cameras
  • Below-average performance
  • Gets slightly warm under stress
Read detailed Oppo F9 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
Processor2GHz octa-core
Front Camera25-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid Oreo
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
Further reading: Oppo F9 Pro, Oppo F9 Pro Specifications, Oppo F9 Pro Price in India, Oppo
Facebook's Zuckerberg Makes Case for Shift to Video, Instagram
Oppo F9 Pro 128GB Storage Variant Now Available in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. How to Download and Send WhatsApp Stickers
  2. OnePlus 6T vs Xiaomi Poco F1 vs Asus ZenFone 5Z
  3. Honor Magic 2 With Triple Rear Camera Setup, Front Camera Slider Launched
  4. Nokia 6.1 Plus Android 9.0 Pie Update Now Rolling Out
  5. Nubia X With Dual Displays, Snapdragon 845 SoC, Up to 8GB RAM Launched
  6. Oppo R17 Neo With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Launched
  7. Vivo X23 Star Edition With New Gradient Colour Finish Launched
  8. Airtel's Rs. 99 Recharge Revised to Rs. 119, Offers Similar Benefits
  9. WhatsApp Stickers Now Available, Coming to All Users Over 'Coming Weeks'
  10. OnePlus 6T Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.