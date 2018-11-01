Oppo F9 Pro has received a new variant in India with 128GB inbuilt storage, double of what the existing model offers. The new 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant has been silently launched in India and comes at a Rs. 2,000 premium compared to the previous model launched back in August this year, alongside the Oppo F9. Key highlights of the Oppo F9 Pro include a waterdrop-style notch, a Helio P60 octa-core SoC, a dual rear camera setup, and a 3,500mAh battery with VOOC charging support.

Oppo F9 Pro price in India, availability

The new 128GB inbuilt storage variant of the Oppo F9 Pro sports a price tag of Rs. 25,990, as first reported by Mumbai-based smartphone retailer Mahesh Telecom on Twitter. The phone is also available in a 64GB storage model at a price of Rs. 23,990. Colour options include Starry Purple, Sunrise Red, and Twilight Blue. Since August 31, the Oppo F9 Pro has been available across online platforms such as Flipkart, Amazon.in, and Paytm Mall, and also via select offline retailers. While the 128GB storage variant is currently listed on Amazon.in, we have reached out to Oppo India for confirmation.

Oppo F9 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo F9 Pro runs ColorOS 5.2 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of inbuilt storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In terms of optics, the Oppo F9 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup, with a 16-megapixel primary sensor coupled with f/1.8 aperture, and a secondary 2-megapixel sensor coupled with f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera module offers slow motion video recording with 120fps up to 720p. On the front, the smartphone bears a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.

Connectivity options on the Oppo F9 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, and proximity sensor. There is a 3,500mAh battery under the hood, with support for the proprietary VOOC charging technology.

