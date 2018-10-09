Oppo F9 Price in India Slashed; Oppo A83 (2018) 2GB RAM Variant Launched

Oppo F9 has received a permanent price cut of Rs. 1,000 on the smartphone in India. Ahead of the festive season, several smartphone manufacturers including Oppo have announced discounts and offers on their respective portfolio. Oppo F9 will now be available with a new price tag of Rs. 18,990 in the country. Meanwhile, the Chinese manufacturer has also launched a new variant of the Oppo A83 (2018) in India, Gadgets 360 has learnt. The smartphone will be available in a new 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage model in the country from Wednesday, October 10, while the rest of the specifications remain the same.

The Oppo F9 and Oppo F9 Pro were launched in India as the company's latest smartphones in the F-Series back in August this year. During its launch, the Oppo F9 was priced at Rs. 19,990, but Oppo has now slashed the price by Rs. 1,000, the company confirmed to Gadgets 360. It is worth noting that the price cut is not limited to the festive season, as it is a permanent price drop. Notably, the smartphone is available for purchase via both offline and online channels.

Oppo F9 Review

To recall some of the key specifications of the Oppo F9, the dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Other specs include MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, 4GB RAM, 64GB inbuilt storage, dual rear camera setup with 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors, a 16-megapixel front camera, and a 3,500mAh battery.

Coming to the Oppo A83 (2018), the smartphone was launched in India back in April this year in a 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. It was launched as a successor the Oppo A83 that had 3GB of RAM. The handset now comes in a new entry-level model with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage, Gadgets 360 has learnt. As mentioned, the price in India of the new variant has been set at Rs. 8,990. For comparison, the 3GB RAM variant was launched for Rs 13,990, and the 4GB RAM variant was launched for Rs. 15,990.

Besides the difference in terms of storage, the rest of the specifications in the Oppo A83 (2018) remain the same. It is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs ColorOS 3.2 based on Android 7.1 Nougat. It sports a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek MT6737T processor clocked at up to 2.5GHz.

In terms of optics, the Oppo A83 (2018) comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with an LED flash and an 8-megapixel camera sensor is available on the front. The inbuilt storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the connectivity front. Sensors on board the handset include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. It packs a 3180mAh battery and measures 150.50x73.10x7.70mm and weighs 143 grams.