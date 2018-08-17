Oppo F9 has been launched after some initial leaks and rumours. The new smartphone is the first handset by Oppo that features a V-shaped waterdrop display notch - unlike the traditional rectangular display notch. Also, there is a thin-bezel display that offers a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Oppo F9 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC and comes with two different RAM options. Alongside the F9, Oppo is nowadays in the rumours for preparing the launch of the Oppo F9 Pro. While the F9 Pro is set to debut in India on August 21, specifications of the upcoming handset have now surfaced through a sales pitch note. The leaked note suggests that the F9 Pro could be the India variant of the F9. The handset is rumoured to come with the VOOC integration for fast charging support and a 6.3 display with the V-shaped waterdrop notch design identical to the Oppo F9.

Oppo F9 price

The Oppo F9 price in Vietnam is set at VND 7,690,000 (roughly Rs. 23,300) for the 4GB RAM variant, while the price for the 6GB RAM variant is yet to be revealed. The 4GB RAM variant is notably already available for pre-orders in the Vietnamese market, though its shipments will begin starting August 24.

Oppo F9 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo F9 runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LTPS TFT display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There is a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC under the hood, coupled with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU and 4GB as well as 6GB RAM options. For capturing images and recording videos, the smartphone has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor paired with an f/2.4 aperture, alongside an LED flash. There is also a 25-megapixel sensor along with an f/2.0 aperture. Oppo has notably embedded an HDR technology into the frontal sensor to enable high dynamic range (HDR) shots out-of-the-box. Furthermore, there are features such as a portrait mode, artificial intelligence (AI) based scene recognition, AI Beautification 2.1, AR stickers, and Slow Motion video mode.

Oppo has provided 64GB of inbuilt storage on the F9 that is expandable via microSD card. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, and a proximity sensor. The Oppo F9 packs a 3,500mAh battery that supports Oppo's proprietary VOOC charging technology to deliver faster-charging results. Besides, the smartphone measures 156.7x74x7.99mm and weighs 169 grams.

As we mentioned, the specifications of the Oppo F9 are quite similar to the specifications of the Oppo F9 Pro that have surfaced on a sales note. The note, courtesy SlashLeaks, shows that the Oppo F9 Pro has a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with the waterdrop notch design, MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, and a 3,500mAh battery with VOOC support. However, unlike the Oppo F9 that comes in 4GB and 6GB RAM options, the F9 Pro is likely to debut in just one, 6GB RAM option. There is also 64GB of inbuilt storage - identical to the F9.

We need to wait until August 21 to get clarity around the specifications of the Oppo F9 Pro. The company may also reveal the price and availability schedule of the new smartphone at its August 21 event in India.