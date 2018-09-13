At the Oppo F9 Pro launch, Oppo had announced the Oppo F9 variant as well, revealing its price, but pegging its availability as 'coming soon'. Now, the company has revealed availability details of the Oppo F9 in India. The Oppo F9 is identical to the Oppo F9 Pro in all aspects, except for the amount of RAM - the F9 has 4GB of RAM, while the F9 Pro has 6GB of RAM. Key highlights of the Oppo F9 includes its 6.3-inch 'waterdrop screen', 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, dual camera setup at the back, a 16-megapixel front camera, and a 3,500mAh battery.

Oppo F9 price in India

Announced earlier, the Oppo F9 is priced in India at Rs. 19,990 and comes in a lone 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage option. It will be made available in two colour variants - Mist Black and Stellar Purple, and will go on sale from September 15 on Flipkart (online exclusive), and with offline partners as well. To recall, the Oppo F9 Pro is priced in India at Rs. 23,990, and comes in a lone 6GB RAM/64GB storage option. It is on sale on Flipkart, Amazon India, and Paym Mall, as well as select offline stores.

Oppo F9 First Impressions

Oppo F9 Pro specifications

As mentioned above, the Oppo F9 and F9 Pro has identical specifications, apart from amount of RAM. The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo F9 runs on ColorOS 5.2, based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) displays with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core SoC paired with 4GB RAM. The Oppo F9 bears 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) with its own dedicated slot.

The smartphone features a dual rear camera setup, with a 16-megapixel primary sensor bearing an f/1.8 aperture, and a 2-megapixel sensor bearing an f/2.4 aperture. The company is touting slow motion video recording with 120fps up to 720p. On the front, it comes with a 25-megapixel camera that has a f/2.0 aperture and HDR capabilities. It is powered by a 3,500mAh battery that features the company's VOOC fast charging tech.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE (on both SIM card slots), Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG functionality, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, and a proximity sensor. It measures 156.7x74x7.99mm and weighs 169 grams.

Will Yang, Brand Director, OPPO India, said in a statement, "It always gives us great joy to bring something new and innovative to our consumers and to achieve the same we pay great attention towards understanding what the expectations from a smartphone are. With OPPO F9, we aim to cater to a more varied set of consumers. It has been designed with innovative technology and features to ensure our consumers have a seamless and exceptional smartphone experience. Like other products in the F series, the OPPO F9 truly represents our ambition to continue being the Selfie Expert in the market."