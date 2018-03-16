Just a couple of days after announcing its launch date, Oppo on Friday revealed the key specifications and features of the Oppo F7 that is set to debut in India on March 26. The new smartphone will be the successor to the Oppo F5 that was launched last year and will sport an iPhone X-like notch. It will also bring a bunch of artificial intelligence (AI) backed features to take on the competition. The formal launch invite of the smartphone previously hinted that it will be announced in the presence of three Indian cricketers, namely Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Ravichandran Ashwin, to attract cricket lovers in the country.

As per the new information provided by Oppo through a press note, the Oppo F7 will come with a 6.2-inch full-HD (1080x2280 pixels) Super Full Screen panel that sports an 89.09 percent of screen-to-body ratio and 19:9 aspect ratio. The handset, instead of using any physical buttons or touch controls, will support gestures to let users easily navigate between apps. This appears to be an addition highly inspired by the gesture controls on the iPhone X. Additionally, Oppo has specified that it will offer features such as an App-in-App view as well as the ability to record and share videos of gameplay on the device.

For capturing selfies, the Oppo F7 will come with a 25-megapixel camera sensor on the front. The front-facing camera sensor will also support features such as AI selfie, AI Beauty, and Real-time HDR. Further, the handset is touted to offer preloaded Cover Shot and AR (Augmented Reality) stickers. The latter between the two new features is likely to be similar to the AR stickers that were debuted on Google Pixel phones last year.

We need to wait for the official launch to obtain the price and availability details of the Oppo F7. Meanwhile, you can expect some more details in the coming days.