Oppo F7 will join the ranks of selfie smartphones targeting the mid-range segment of the Indian market when it is unveiled in the country in a few short minutes. The Oppo F7 India launch is being heavily promoted on social media, with the Chinese brand roping in several celebrities and cricketers to tout its selfie-taking capabilities. Of course, the official teasers have given away a crucial part of the smartphone's design - the selfie notch that is lifted straight from the iPhone X. In fact, with the ultra-thin bezels on the sides and notch, the Oppo F7 looks strikingly similar to the current Apple flagship. And except the price and release date, we know pretty much about the handset since leaks and teasers over the past couple of weeks have revealed all the key specifications and features to the handset too.

How to watch Oppo F7 India launch live stream

The Oppo F7 India launch event start time is 12:30pm IST, so fans won't have to wait too long for the next model in the company's popular selfie smartphone series. The handset is being launched in Mumbai, but the event will be live streamed on YouTube so that fans can easily track the developments in real-time. And, of course, if you are curious about the smartphone's India price and release date, then the live stream is the most convenient way to keep a tab on those. You can watch the stream below:

Oppo F7 price in India, specifications

The rumours, leaks and official teasers have pretty much given away its specifications, features and design, but there is still no word on the Oppo F7 price in India. However, going by the Vivo V9, which has similar features and specifications and costs Rs. 22,990, the upcoming handset may be priced around Rs. 25,000 in India. With just a few hours left to its launch, we don’t have to wait too long to find out the Oppo F7 price in India.

Design of the Oppo F7, with the notch at the centre of it all, has been given away by the company in teasers on social media as well as its website. Also apparent is the bezel-less design; the company has confirmed the upcoming model will sport a 19:9 aspect ratio. The Super Full Screen display will measure 6.2-inch and have full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) resolution, and 89.09 percent screen-to-ratio.

The smartphone is said to be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 chip (four Cortex A73 cores at 2GHz and four Cortex A53 cores at 2GHz). It is said to have the Mali-G72MP3 GPU and 6GB of RAM. On the software front, the Oppo F7 appears to run ColorOS 5.0 with features such as facial unlock and screen recording. For navigation, buyers will have to use gestures, and there will be an App-in-App view for multitasking.

For optics, the smartphone is said to have a 16-megapixel camera on the back, with f/2.0 aperture, 4K video recording, and dual-tone LED flash. And for selfies, the smartphone will have a 25-megapixel camera in front. Coming to the features of the smartphone, photography fans will get AI selfie, AI Beauty Technology 2.0, and Real-time HDR modes in the camera. There will also be Cover Shot and AR Stickers, which was also seen on the Vivo V9 handset.

There is also a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS/ A-GPS. The battery capacity of the smartphone is said to be 3400mAh, and the handset is claimed to last up to 15 hours on a single charge.