Oppo F7 is set to launch in India today at an event scheduled for 12.30pm, giving selfie fans in the country yet another option. The Oppo F7 launch comes soon after the unveiling of another selfie phone, Vivo V9, in the country. Apart from the selfie features, one of the highlights of the upcoming Oppo F7 will be its design — it will sport the iPhone X-esque notch in the front, giving the feel of the premium Apple smartphone at a relatively affordable price tag. However, the company has been aggressively promoting the smartphone, and leaks as well as official teasers given away pretty much everything about it. If you are eagerly awaiting the launch, here’s all you need to know:

How to watch Oppo F7 India launch live stream

While the launch event is being held in Mumbai, the company is also hosting a live stream so that fans can watch the unveiling online. The live stream will give the audiences the Oppo F7 price in India, release date, launch offers etc. in real-time, without missing anything. You can catch the Oppo F7 India launch live stream in the YouTube video embedded below:

Oppo F7 price in India, specifications

The rumours, leaks and official teasers have pretty much given away its specifications, features and design, but there is still no word on the Oppo F7 price in India. However, going by the Vivo V9, which has similar features and specifications and costs Rs. 22,990, the upcoming handset may be priced around Rs. 25,000 in India. With just a few hours left to its launch, we don’t have to wait too long to find out the Oppo F7 price in India.

Design of the Oppo F7, with the notch at the centre of it all, has been given away by the company in teasers on social media as well as its website. Also apparent is the bezel-less design; the company has confirmed the upcoming model will sport a 19:9 aspect ratio. The Super Full Screen display will measure 6.2-inch and have full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) resolution, and 89.09 percent screen-to-ratio.

The smartphone is said to be powered by the octa-core MediaTel Helio P60 chip (four Cortex A73 cores at 2GHz and four Cortex A53 cores at 2GHz). It is said to have the Mali-G72MP3 GPU and 6GB of RAM. On the software front, the Oppo F7 appears to run ColorOS 5.0 with features such as facial unlock and screen recording. For navigation, buyers will have to use gestures, and there will be an App-in-App view for multitasking.

For optics, the smartphone is said to have a 16-megapixel camera on the back, with f/2.0 aperture, 4K video recording, and dual-tone LED flash. And for selfies, the smartphone will have a 25-megapixel camera in front. Coming to the features of the smartphone, photography fans will get AI selfie, AI Beauty Technology 2.0, and Real-time HDR modes in the camera. There will also be Cover Shot and AR Stickers, which was also seen on the Vivo V9 handset.

There is also a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS/ A-GPS. The battery capacity of the smartphone is said to be 3400mAh, and the handset is claimed to last up to 15 hours on a single charge.