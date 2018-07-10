NDTV Gadgets360.com

Oppo F7 Price in India Slashed by Rs. 3,000 on Amazon and Flipkart

 
, 10 July 2018
Oppo F7 Price in India Slashed by Rs. 3,000 on Amazon and Flipkart

Highlights

  • Oppo F7 was launched in two 64GB and 128GB storage variants
  • Both the variants were priced at Rs. 21,990 and Rs. 26,990 respectively
  • Now, they are being sold for Rs. 19,990 and Rs. 23,990 respectively

Oppo launched the Oppo F7 smartphone in India in March this year. At the time of launch, the company made available the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant available, and then in April, it launched the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant. Both the smartphones were then priced at Rs. 21,990 and Rs. 26,990 respectively. Now, just months after the launch of the Oppo F7, both the smartphone variants are being sold on Amazon and Flipkart at reduced rates. The Oppo F7 4GB RAM variant is listed for Rs. 19,990, and the 6GB RAM variant is listed with a price tag of Rs. 23,990.

This means that Oppo appears to have reduced the price of the Oppo F7 by up to Rs. 3,000. Whether this is an official price cut, or just a temporary offer remains uncertain. We have contacted the company, and will update this space when we hear back. For now, you can purchase any of the variants of the Oppo F7 from Flipkart and Amazon at reduced rates. Note that Paytm is still selling the two variants at old prices, albeit with more than Rs. 3,000 worth of cashback. Amazon and Flipkart have listed exchange offers for the Oppo F7, letting users make the purchase at an even lower cost.

Oppo F7 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo F7 runs ColorOS 5.0, based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone bears a 6.23-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Full Screen 2.0 display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a 64-bit MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core SoC coupled with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM depending on the variant.

The Oppo F7 sports 16-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and AI scene recognition features, while it bears a 25-megapixel front camera (Sony IMX576 sensor) with an f/2.0 aperture and real-time HDR capabilities. The company is also touting the AI Beauty 2.0 app which scans 296 facial recognition points - a 20 percent improvement from the first-generation technology, the company says, allowing for more precise and accurate facial recognition capabilities. Oppo adds that the app can now detect a person's age, gender, skin colour, and skin type differences for up to four individual subjects in much greater detail.

The smartphone comes with 64GB or 128GB of inbuilt storage depending on the variant, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) with its own dedicated card slot. Connectivity options on the Oppo F7 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB OTG, and GPS/ A-GPS. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. It bears a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel, and supports a 'facial unlock' feature.

The Oppo F7 is powered by 3400mAh battery rated to deliver up to 33.5 hours of music playback). It measures 156x75.3x7.8mm, and weighs 158 grams. An Indian theme has also been made available.

Comments

Oppo F7

Oppo F7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very light
  • Good battery life
  • Speedy CPU
  • High-quality selfie camera
  • Bad
  • No fast charging
  • UI feels clunky and dated
  • Lacks premium feel
Read detailed Oppo F7 review
Display6.23-inch
Processor2 MHz octa-core
Front Camera25-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel
Battery Capacity3400mAh
Samsung Galaxy J8
