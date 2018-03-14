Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Oppo F7 India Launch Date Is March 26, Media Invite Reveals

  hindi
, 14 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Oppo F7 India Launch Date Is March 26, Media Invite Reveals

Oppo F7 will be the successor of the Oppo F5, meaning the company will skip the 'F6' branding

Highlights

  • The phone will be announced at an event in Mumbai
  • Three Indian cricketers will be present at the launch event
  • The phone will sport an iPhone X-like notch

Oppo Mobiles on eTuesday has sent out invites for a launch event in Mumbai that will witness the unveiling of the company's latest Oppo F7 on March 26. The new handset will be a successor to the Oppo F5 launched last year, as Oppo seems to have skipped the F6 branding. According to the invite, the Oppo F7 will get certain artificial intelligence features, and will be announced in the presence of three Indian cricketers - namely, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Ravichandran Ashwin - which was revealed through the brand's Twitter handle.

In a teaser posted last week, Oppo had hinted that this upcoming smartphone would feature a bezel-less display with an iPhone X-esque notch on top.

Interestingly, the teaser reveals that the Oppo F7 looks similar to the leaked Oppo R15, with a display cutout seen on both. The Oppo R15 is said to sport a similar 6.28-inch (1080x2280 pixels) display with an 19:9 aspect ratio. Reports suggest the OnePlus 6 will be modelled on this handset, based on the company's history of 'borrowing' Oppo designs in the past.

The Oppo A71 (2018) is the Chinese phone maker's latest smartphone to make its way to Indian shores. The mid-range handset comes with AI-based Beauty Recognition Technology that helps enhance selfie shots, alongside the proprietary Bokeh effect that blurs background using the company's smart arithmetic optimisation.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android, India, Mobiles, Oppo, Oppo F7, Oppo F7 specifications
Google's Datally App Now Helps You Find Wi-Fi Hotspots in Pune
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Gets First Trailer
Oppo F7 India Launch Date Is March 26, Media Invite Reveals
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Samsung S8 Plus
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro Sale Today Ahead of Redmi 5 Launch
  2. Stephen Hawking, Renowned Theoretical Physicist, Dies at the Age of 76
  3. Flipkart Mobile Phone Sale Offers Discounts on iPhone X, Pixel 2 & More
  4. Redmi 5 to Launch in Today: How to Watch Live and What to Expect
  5. WhatsApp Payments Makes It Easier to 'Send to UPI ID', Gets Notify Option
  6. WhatsApp Message Delete Feature Reportedly Fixed to Prevent Exploits
  7. Chennai Enjoys Best Fixed Broadband Speeds, Karnataka Leads States: Ookla
  8. Mi TV 4A First Flash Sale Today at 12pm on Flipkart, Mi.com
  9. MIUI 9 Global Stable ROM Now Available for All Eligible Devices: Xiaomi
  10. How to Apply for Voter ID Card Online
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.