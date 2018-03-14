Oppo F7 India Launch Date Is March 26, Media Invite Reveals

Oppo Mobiles on eTuesday has sent out invites for a launch event in Mumbai that will witness the unveiling of the company's latest Oppo F7 on March 26. The new handset will be a successor to the Oppo F5 launched last year, as Oppo seems to have skipped the F6 branding. According to the invite, the Oppo F7 will get certain artificial intelligence features, and will be announced in the presence of three Indian cricketers - namely, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Ravichandran Ashwin - which was revealed through the brand's Twitter handle.

In a teaser posted last week, Oppo had hinted that this upcoming smartphone would feature a bezel-less display with an iPhone X-esque notch on top.

Interestingly, the teaser reveals that the Oppo F7 looks similar to the leaked Oppo R15, with a display cutout seen on both. The Oppo R15 is said to sport a similar 6.28-inch (1080x2280 pixels) display with an 19:9 aspect ratio. Reports suggest the OnePlus 6 will be modelled on this handset, based on the company's history of 'borrowing' Oppo designs in the past.

The Oppo A71 (2018) is the Chinese phone maker's latest smartphone to make its way to Indian shores. The mid-range handset comes with AI-based Beauty Recognition Technology that helps enhance selfie shots, alongside the proprietary Bokeh effect that blurs background using the company's smart arithmetic optimisation.