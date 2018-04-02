Oppo F7 will be available across 777 Oppo stores in the country today, April 2, in its first flash sale. Regular regular availability begins from April 9, via both offline and online stores. A special edition variant has also been launched, however, its availability has not yet been announced. The main highlights of the Oppo F7 are its 19:9 aspect bezel-less display that features an iPhone X-like notch to house the 25-megapixel front camera, apart from the fact it runs Android 8.1 Ore out--of-the-box. At its price range, the Oppo F7 will compete against the Vivo V9, Moto X4, and Honor 8 Pro.

Oppo F7 price in India, launch offers

The Oppo F7 price in India has been set at Rs. 21,990, and the 4GB RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage variant will be available during the April 2 flash sale, though as we mentioned, special edition variants in Diamond Black and Solar Red that feature 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage were also announced - these, are priced at Rs. 26,990. The special edition variants will only be available via select Oppo stores, and no availability for these has been announced. Regular availability of the 4GB Oppo F7 variant via online and offline stores will begin from April 9.

Oppo F7 vs Vivo V9

Launch offers for the Oppo F7 flash sale on Monday include 5 percent cashback on purchases through ICICI credit cards. Users will also get an additional 120GB 4G data from Jio and and up to Rs. 1,200 cashback in 12 months, apart from a one-time free screen replacement within one year from the company's authorised service centres.

Oppo F7 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo F7 runs ColorOS 5.0, based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone bears a 6.23-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Full Screen 2.0 display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a 64-bit MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core SoC coupled with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM depending on the variant.

The Oppo F7 sports 16-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and AI scene recognition features, while it bears a 25-megapixel front camera (Sony IMX576 sensor) with an f/2.0 aperture and real-time HDR capabilities. The company is also touting the AI Beauty 2.0 app which scans 296 facial recognition points - a 20 percent improvement from the first-generation technology, the company says, allowing for more precise and accurate facial recognition capabilities. Oppo adds that the app can now detect a person's age, gender, skin colour, and skin type differences for up to four individual subjects in much greater detail.

The smartphone comes with 64GB or 128GB of inbuilt storage depending on the variant, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) with its own dedicated card slot. Connectivity options on the Oppo F7 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB OTG, and GPS/ A-GPS. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. It bears a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel, and supports a 'facial unlock' feature.

The Oppo F7 is powered by 3400mAh battery rated to deliver up to 33.5 hours of music playback). It measures 156x75.3x7.8mm, and weighs 158 grams. An Indian theme has also been made available.

Do Oppo F7 and Vivo V9 show what to expect from OnePlus 6? We discussed that on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.