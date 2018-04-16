Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Oppo F7 Variant With 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage India Availability Revealed

 
, 16 April 2018
Oppo F7 Variant With 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage India Availability Revealed

Highlights

  • The edition has been priced at Rs. 26,990
  • It will be available on Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm and Oppo offline stores
  • First sale will be held on April 21

Oppo on Monday announced the launch of its Oppo F7 Diamond Black 128GB variant in India. Announced at the Oppo F7 launch event but without exact availability, the Diamond Black edition comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. A Solar Red variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage was also due to launch soon, but there is no word as to its availability. The custom variant adorns a multi-layered metallic and glass back. Subsequently, it is steeply priced at Rs. 26,990 - in contrast, the regular variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage is priced at Rs. 21,990. Starting April 21, the Oppo F7 edition will be available for purchase across Flipkart, Amazon.in, Paytm, and all Oppo offline stores.

Oppo F7 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo F7 runs ColorOS on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 6.23-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Full Screen 2.0 display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by a 64-bit MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage.

In terms of camera specifications, the Oppo F7 bears a single 16-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and certain AI recognition features. On the front is a 25-megapixel selfie sensor with f/2.0 aperture and real-time HDR. There is a 3400mAh battery powering the internals from under the hood.

"We always appreciate the feedback of the youth and try and come up with devices that fulfill the demands of our young consumers. We feel the colour of the device will resonate well with the youth as smartphones are an extension of one's personality in today's day and age. With the F7 Diamond Black version we have tried to incorporate an enthralling design with an amazing storage of 128GB to ensure our consumers can store all their precious memories spent with friends and family," said Will Yang, Brand Director, OPPO India.

 

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very light
  • Good battery life
  • Speedy CPU
  • High-quality selfie camera
  • Bad
  • No fast charging
  • UI feels clunky and dated
  • Lacks premium feel
Read detailed Oppo F7 review

Display

6.23-inch

Processor

2 MHz octa-core

Front Camera

25-megapixel

Resolution

1080x2280 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 8.1

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3400mAh
Further reading: Oppo F7, Oppo F7 specifications, Oppo F7 price in India, Oppo, Mobiles, Android, India
Oppo F7 Variant With 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage India Availability Revealed
 
 

Nokia 6
