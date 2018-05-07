Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Oppo F7 Diamond Black: Cricket Limited Edition Launched in India for Rs. 21,990

 
, 07 May 2018
Cashing in on the IPL 2018 fever, Oppo has launched the Oppo F7 Diamond Black: Cricket Limited Edition in the country. The limited-edition units will be made available across Oppo retail stores and Flipkart from May 14. The price of the smartphone will be at Rs. 21,990, same as that of the standard model. Three units of the new Oppo F7 Diamond Black: Cricket Limited Edition will have signatures of cricketers Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, and Rohit Sharma, while the remaining units will come with a fancy case cover. The cricketers were recently announced as the brand ambassadors of Oppo, and announcing this model during IPL is a clever tactic to lure fans. The limited edition model will come with the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration.

All the specifications remain the same as the standard model, and the limited edition Oppo F7 Cricket variant comes only in Diamond Black finish. The Oppo F7 also comes in 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage for the price of Rs. 26,990. The 6GB variant is only available in Solar Red and Diamond Black options. The smartphone was first launched in India in March.

"In India, cricket is not considered a sport but a religion. The eternal love for cricket in India is undying. Keeping these things in mind, we have always come up with new and exciting editions to fulfill the needs of our consumers. With the F7 Cricket Limited Edition, we hope that this phone will resonate more with the audiences and flaunting a device with the signature of our sports brand ambassadors would be an honor for our customers," Will Yang, Brand Director, OPPO India said in a statement.

Oppo F7 price in India, specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo F7 runs ColorOS 5.0, based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone bears a 6.23-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Full Screen 2.0 display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a 64-bit MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core SoC coupled with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM depending on the variant.

The Oppo F7 sports 16-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and AI scene recognition features, while it bears a 25-megapixel front camera (Sony IMX576 sensor) with an f/2.0 aperture and real-time HDR capabilities. The company is also touting the AI Beauty 2.0 app which scans 296 facial recognition points - a 20 percent improvement from the first-generation technology, the company says, allowing for more precise and accurate facial recognition capabilities. Oppo adds that the app can now detect a person's age, gender, skin colour, and skin type differences for up to four individual subjects in much greater detail.

The smartphone comes with 64GB or 128GB of inbuilt storage depending on the variant, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) with its own dedicated card slot. Connectivity options on the Oppo F7 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB OTG, and GPS/ A-GPS. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. It bears a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel, and supports a 'facial unlock' feature. The Oppo F7 is powered by 3400mAh battery rated to deliver up to 33.5 hours of music playback). It measures 156x75.3x7.8mm, and weighs 158 grams.

