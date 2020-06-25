Oppo F7 has started receiving Android 10-based ColorOS 7 system update along with June 2020 security patch. The system update is available to Oppo F7 users in India, and it brings new features such as Dark Mode, Focus Mode, and more. The ColorOS 7 update also optimises gestures for landscape mode and camera user interface for better user experience. Oppo F7 is further expected to receive Wi-Fi calling (or VoWiFi) feature in India in the coming days. The smartphone was launched in 2018 with Android 8 Oreo-based ColorOS 5 and, received the ColorOS 6 in July last year.

According to the changelog shared on Oppo community page, the ColorOS 7 update comes with the build number CPH1819EX_11.C.12_1120_202002071659. Oppo F7 users who are on the "trial version" won't need to update the system twice as the operating system they are using is essentially the "official version," Oppo notes in the changelog.

Oppo has added that Oppo F7 users in Algeria, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Egypt, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Malaysia, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Russia, Sri Lanka Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam are also eligible for the Android 10-based system update.

Users will be automatically notified about the over-the-air (OTA) update; however, they can check its availability by heading to Settings > Software Updates. They can also get the ColorOS 7 update by selecting Trial Version in the Settings menu.

Hey Ajay, we are happy to announce that the ColorOS 7 stable version for OPPO F7 has been released. Kindly check the software update section for the same. Thank you! — OPPO Customer Care (at 🏡) (@OPPOCareIN) June 25, 2020

New Features in ColorOS 7

Along with the June 2020 Android security patch, Oppo F7 users are getting a new borderless design, new fonts, optimised gestures, new live and static wallpapers, enhanced camera UI, and enhanced Wi-Fi security. Other features include Dark Mode, Focus Mode, floating window, customisable app icons on the Home screen, new screenshot settings, and a new Soloop Video Editor app. Additionally, Oppo Share now supports sharing files with Vivo and Xiaomi smartphones.

Oppo had released a roadmap earlier this month, highlighting the Oppo smartphones eligible for Wi-Fi calling (or VoWiFi) feature in India. The list also includes Oppo F7, and the update will likely reach the smartphone in the coming days.

