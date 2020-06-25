Technology News
  Oppo F7 Starts Receiving Android 10 Based ColorOS 7 With June 2020 Security Patch in India

Oppo F7 Starts Receiving Android 10-Based ColorOS 7 With June 2020 Security Patch in India

Oppo F7 is also expected to receive Wi-Fi calling (or VoWiFi) feature in India in the coming days.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 25 June 2020 17:10 IST
Oppo F7 was launched in 2018 with Android 8 Oreo-based ColorOS 5

Highlights
  • The update comes with build number CPH1823EX_11.F.09_2090_202006051759
  • ColorOS 7 update brings features such as Dark Mode, Focus Mode
  • Oppo F7 received ColorOS 6 last year in July

Oppo F7 has started receiving Android 10-based ColorOS 7 system update along with June 2020 security patch. The system update is available to Oppo F7 users in India, and it brings new features such as Dark Mode, Focus Mode, and more. The ColorOS 7 update also optimises gestures for landscape mode and camera user interface for better user experience. Oppo F7 is further expected to receive Wi-Fi calling (or VoWiFi) feature in India in the coming days. The smartphone was launched in 2018 with Android 8 Oreo-based ColorOS 5 and, received the ColorOS 6 in July last year.

According to the changelog shared on Oppo community page, the ColorOS 7 update comes with the build number CPH1819EX_11.C.12_1120_202002071659. Oppo F7 users who are on the "trial version" won't need to update the system twice as the operating system they are using is essentially the "official version," Oppo notes in the changelog.

Oppo has added that Oppo F7 users in Algeria, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Egypt, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Malaysia, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Russia, Sri Lanka Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam are also eligible for the Android 10-based system update.

Users will be automatically notified about the over-the-air (OTA) update; however, they can check its availability by heading to Settings > Software Updates. They can also get the ColorOS 7 update by selecting Trial Version in the Settings menu.

New Features in ColorOS 7

Along with the June 2020 Android security patch, Oppo F7 users are getting a new borderless design, new fonts, optimised gestures, new live and static wallpapers, enhanced camera UI, and enhanced Wi-Fi security. Other features include Dark Mode, Focus Mode, floating window, customisable app icons on the Home screen, new screenshot settings, and a new Soloop Video Editor app. Additionally, Oppo Share now supports sharing files with Vivo and Xiaomi smartphones.

Oppo had released a roadmap earlier this month, highlighting the Oppo smartphones eligible for Wi-Fi calling (or VoWiFi) feature in India. The list also includes Oppo F7, and the update will likely reach the smartphone in the coming days.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best 'Value Flagship' Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Oppo F7

Oppo F7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very light
  • Good battery life
  • Speedy CPU
  • High-quality selfie camera
  • Bad
  • No fast charging
  • UI feels clunky and dated
  • Lacks premium feel
Display 6.23-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771)
Front Camera 25-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3400mAh
OS Android 8.1
Resolution 1080x2280 pixels
Abhik Sengupta
