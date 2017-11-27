Oppo has expanded its range of minimal-bezel featuring smartphones by unveiling the Oppo F5 Youth and the Oppo A79. Both the new smartphones sport 18:9 aspect ratio and run on Android 7.1 Nougat-based ColorOS 3.2. Between the two, the Oppo F5 Youth was first announced at the F5 launch in India earlier this month, and is due to be launched in the country in December. The Oppo F5 Youth is initially available in the Philippines with a price tag of PHP 13,990 (approximately Rs. 17,900). The Oppo A79, on the other hand, is debuting in China on December 1 at a price of CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 23,500).

Oppo F5 Youth specifications, features

Similar to the original F5 (review), the Oppo F5 Youth features a 6-inch LTPS TFT display with a full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6763T (Helio P23) SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM. There is 32GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 256GB). The smartphone also has dual-SIM card support in addition to a dedicated microSD card slot.

One of the major hardware tweaks that distinguishes the Oppo F5 Youth from the F5 is its inferior camera specifications. The new smartphone has a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens and an LED flash and a 16-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens. Contrarily, the F5 had arrived with a 16-megapixel rear camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 20-megapixel front camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

Oppo F5 Youth has connectivity options such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, A-GPS, Micro-USB with USB OTG support, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, G-sensor, and a proximity sensor. The smartphone also has a rear-facing fingerprint scanner and packs a 3200mAh battery. Besides, it supports a Facial Unlock feature that unlocks the screen using your face.

Unlike the F5 Youth that comes with a TFT panel, the Oppo A79 has a 6-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has an octa-core MediaTek MT6763T SoC, paired with 4GB RAM. It has 64GB internal storage that's expandable via microSD card.

Oppo A79

Oppo A79 specifications, features

Oppo A79 has a pair of 16-megapixel camera sensors - available on the front and back. The front camera sensor has an f/1.8 aperture lens, while the rear camera sensor has an f/2.0 aperture lens. There is a 3000mAh battery that supports Oppo's VOOC technology to deliver fast charging support. Besides, the handset comes in Champagne and Black color versions.

Details about the availability and prices of the Oppo F5 Youth and A79 for the Indian market are yet to emerge. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for up to date information.