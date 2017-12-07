Oppo F5 Youth has been launched in India on Thursday. To recall, the smartphone was first teased at the Oppo F5 India launch last month, and has since been launched in the Philippines. The smartphone sports a large 18:9 display and a high-resolution selfie camera coupled with AI-based beautification technology. The smartphone will be available for purchase both offline and online in India, the company said.

Oppo F5 Youth price in India

The Oppo F5 Youth price in India has been set at Rs. 16,990, and it will go on sale in the country from Friday, December 8. As we mentioned, it will be made available via both offline and online stores. No launch offers have been detailed by the company as yet.

Oppo F5 Youth specifications

Oppo F5 Youth features a 6-inch LTPS TFT display with a full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6763T (Helio P23) SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM. There is 32GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 256GB). The smartphone also has dual-SIM card support in addition to a dedicated microSD card slot.

The Oppo F5 Youth has a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens and an LED flash and a 16-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens. Contrarily, the F5 had arrived with a 16-megapixel rear camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 20-megapixel front camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

Oppo F5 Youth has connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, A-GPS, Micro-USB with USB OTG support, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, G-sensor, and a proximity sensor. The smartphone also has a rear-facing fingerprint scanner and packs a 3200mAh battery. Besides, it supports a Facial Unlock feature that unlocks the screen using your face.