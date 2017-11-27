Oppo F5 (Review) was launched in India earlier this month. At the time, the company had unveiled the smartphone in two RAM and storage variants, but had only made the 4GB RAM + 32GB storage variant available to buy, priced at Rs. 19,990. Now, on Monday, Oppo has announced the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the F5 has gone on sale in India. To recall, at the same launch earlier this month, the firm had also announced the Oppo F5 Youth will be coming to country, and it was unveiled in the Philippines over the weekend.

Oppo F5 6GB RAM variant price in India, launch offers

The Oppo F5 6GB RAM variant price in India is Rs. 24,990. The smartphone is already available to buy via Flipkart. We can expect it to become available via physical retail stores soon, just like its 4GB RAM counterpart. The Oppo F5 6GB RAM variant will be available to buy in Black and Red colour variants. The Red variant, currently not listed on Flipkart, was launched in partnership with Vogue India on its 10th anniversary.

Launch offers on Flipkart include no-cost EMIs, up to Rs. 20,000 off on exchange, 5 percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards, free 3 Months Hotstar Premium Subscription, and extra 10 percent off on next Flipkart Fashion purchase for first time mobile buyers. More details can be found on Flipkart.

Oppo F5 6GB RAM variant specifications

Apart from RAM and inbuilt storage, the specifications of the two Oppo F5 variants are identical. The highlight feature of the Oppo F5 is its AI-powered beautification tech for the front camera. The company is also touting features like O-Share (said to be faster than Bluetooth for file transfer between Oppo phones), Game Acceleration, and Facial Unlock. It sports a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.

Oppo F5 Review

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo F5 runs ColorOS 3.2 based on Android 7.1 Nougat, and is powered by a MediaTek MT6763T octa-core SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM. It has a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) LTPS 'Full Screen' display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The smartphone sports a 20-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture, and on the rear, it sports 16-megapixel camera with dual-LED flash and an f/1.8 aperture.

The Oppo F5 bears 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) with its own dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v4.2, dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG support, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, and proximity sensor. It is powered by a 3200mAh battery. The Oppo F5 weighs 152 grams and measures 156.5x76x7.5mm.