Oppo F21 series from the Chinese handset maker has been in rumours for quite a while now. Oppo was earlier speculated to unveil the much-awaited Oppo F21 lineup in India before Diwali. Now, a new leak suggests that the Oppo F21 series with two models will be launched at the end of March next year. The new Oppo F21 series will succeed the Oppo F19 lineup that comprises the vanilla Oppo F19, the Oppo F19 Pro, and the Oppo F19 Pro+.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, the next devices in the Oppo F series will be released in India by the end of the first quarter in 2021. According to the report, the new lineup will have design upgrades over the recently unveiled Oppo Reno 7 series. Oppo is expected to announce two smartphones under the F21 series in India with their prices ranging between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000.

The Oppo F21 is likely to feature some specification upgrades over the ​Oppo F19 series. The Oppo F19 Pro and the Oppo F19 Pro+ were launched in March, while the vanilla Oppo F19 was launched in April.

Oppo F19 Pro+ was unveiled in India with a price tag of Rs. 25,990 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Oppo F19 Pro's 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option launched for Rs. 21,490 and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model for Rs. 23,490. The vanilla Oppo F19 debuted for Rs. 18,990 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

All three smartphones run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11 out-of-the-box and have a 16-megapixel selfie camera inside a hole-punch cutout placed on the top left corner of the screen. The handsets come with an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

The Oppo F19 Pro+ is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. Oppo F19 Pro, on the other hand, is powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 SoC. Lastly, the Oppo F19 is powered by a Snapdragon 662 SoC. Oppo F19 Pro+ and Oppo F19 Pro feature the quad rear camera units, while Oppo F19 has a triple rear camera setup.

Oppo F19 Pro+ and Oppo F19 Pro pack a 4,310mAh battery. The former supports 50W Flash Charge fast charging, while the latter supports 30W VOOC fast charging. The Oppo F19 model packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

