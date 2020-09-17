Technology News
loading

Oppo F21 Pro Said to Launch in India Before Diwali, Glass Back Expected

Oppo F21 Pro seems to be next in line after the recently released Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 17 September 2020 12:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo F21 Pro Said to Launch in India Before Diwali, Glass Back Expected

Oppo F21 Pro is said to be sleeker than the Oppo F17 Pro (above)

Highlights
  • Oppo F21 Pro may launch in India before Diwali
  • There is no technical information available on the Oppo F21 Pro
  • The phone may have a glass back

Oppo F21 Pro will launch in India before Diwali, a new report claims. It is expected to arrive in the country towards the end of October or early November and is said to be sleeker than the Oppo F17 Pro. The Oppo F17 series, consisting of the Oppo F17 and the Oppo F17 Pro, launched in India earlier this month. As of now, it is unclear if there will be a vanilla Oppo F21 along with the Oppo F21 Pro.

As per the report by MySmartPrice citing industry sources, Oppo will launch the Oppo F21 Pro in India before Diwali, which puts it somewhere around the end of October or early November. While there is no information on specifications for the Oppo F21 Pro, the report states it will be sleeker than the Oppo F17 Pro. It is expected to sport a glass back finish with some kind of a pattern.

As of now, Oppo has not revealed anything about the Oppo F21 Pro.

The latest phone series from Oppo to launch in India was the Oppo F17 series. While the Oppo F17 Pro is already on sale in the country, the non-Pro variant will go on sale starting September 21. The Oppo F17 is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC while the Oppo F17 Pro is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 SoC. Both models feature quad rear camera setups, but in different configurations. For selfies, the Oppo F17 comes with a single camera sensor housed in a notch, whereas the Oppo F17 Pro sports a hole-punch design for the dual selfie cameras. Both models support 30W fast charging.

The Oppo F21 Pro can be expected to have some upgrades over the Oppo F17 Pro. It may support faster charging speeds, have a quad rear camera setup, and a high refresh rate screen. But, to reiterate, these are just speculations.

There is no information on the price front either. Notably, the Oppo F17 is priced at Rs. 17,990 and the Oppo F17 Pro is priced at Rs. 22,990.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro India launch, Diwali, Oppo F17 Pro
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Toshiba TV Range to Go on Sale in India on September 18, Prices Start at Rs. 12,990

Related Stories

Oppo F21 Pro Said to Launch in India Before Diwali, Glass Back Expected
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Titan Launches Five New Watches With Contactless Payment Feature in India
  2. Poco X3 Price in India Tipped, Rumoured to Launch on September 22
  3. 7 Incredible iOS 14 Features for India That You Can Use Right Now
  4. PS5, PS5 Digital Edition Price and Release Date Announced
  5. Realme Narzo 20 Series Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. How to Watch the PS5 Showcase Event Live
  7. Five Unannounced OnePlus Phones Spotted on Company Site: Tipster
  8. Mi Smart Band 5 Set to Launch in India on September 29
  9. GoPro Hero 9 Black Launched With 5K Video Recording, Front Colour Display
  10. Poco X3 India Launch Set for September 22: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo F21 Pro Said to Launch in India Before Diwali, Glass Back Expected
  2. iOS 14 Accelerated Rollout Threatens App Glitches, Frustrates Apple Developers
  3. Toshiba TV Range to Go on Sale in India on September 18, Prices Start at Rs. 12,990
  4. First Giant Exoplanet Found Orbiting Extinguished Star
  5. WhatsApp Working to Add Fingerprint Security for New Web Sessions, Latest Beta Fixes ‘Recently Used Emoji’ Issue
  6. Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week
  7. Amazon Cranks Up Its Music Service With Podcasts
  8. Redmi Smart TV A Series With Screen Sizes From 32-Inch to 65-Inch Announced
  9. OnePlus Nord N10 5G Tipped to Be in the Works, Price and Specifications Leak
  10. Facebook Does Not Profit From Hate Speech, Says India Chief Ajit Mohan
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com