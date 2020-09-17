Oppo F21 Pro Said to Launch in India Before Diwali, Glass Back Expected

Oppo F21 Pro will launch in India before Diwali, a new report claims. It is expected to arrive in the country towards the end of October or early November and is said to be sleeker than the Oppo F17 Pro. The Oppo F17 series, consisting of the Oppo F17 and the Oppo F17 Pro, launched in India earlier this month. As of now, it is unclear if there will be a vanilla Oppo F21 along with the Oppo F21 Pro.

As per the report by MySmartPrice citing industry sources, Oppo will launch the Oppo F21 Pro in India before Diwali, which puts it somewhere around the end of October or early November. While there is no information on specifications for the Oppo F21 Pro, the report states it will be sleeker than the Oppo F17 Pro. It is expected to sport a glass back finish with some kind of a pattern.

As of now, Oppo has not revealed anything about the Oppo F21 Pro.

The latest phone series from Oppo to launch in India was the Oppo F17 series. While the Oppo F17 Pro is already on sale in the country, the non-Pro variant will go on sale starting September 21. The Oppo F17 is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC while the Oppo F17 Pro is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 SoC. Both models feature quad rear camera setups, but in different configurations. For selfies, the Oppo F17 comes with a single camera sensor housed in a notch, whereas the Oppo F17 Pro sports a hole-punch design for the dual selfie cameras. Both models support 30W fast charging.

The Oppo F21 Pro can be expected to have some upgrades over the Oppo F17 Pro. It may support faster charging speeds, have a quad rear camera setup, and a high refresh rate screen. But, to reiterate, these are just speculations.

There is no information on the price front either. Notably, the Oppo F17 is priced at Rs. 17,990 and the Oppo F17 Pro is priced at Rs. 22,990.

