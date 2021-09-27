Technology News
Oppo F19s, Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, Enco Buds New Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo F19s is priced at Rs. 19,990, Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition is priced at Rs. 41,990.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 27 September 2021 17:18 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo F19s is offered in two colour options — Glowing Black and Glowing Gold

Highlights
  • Oppo Enco Buds get a blue colour option, priced at Rs. 1,799
  • Oppo F19s joins the Oppo F19 series
  • Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G only gets a new colour option — Majestic Gold

Oppo F19s, Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, and Oppo Enco Buds true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones' blue colour variant have just been launched in India. The Oppo F19s is the latest offering in the Oppo F19 series that comprises the vanilla Oppo F19, Oppo F19 Pro, and Oppo F19 Pro+. It is powered by a Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition is nearly identical to the regular Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G but gets a new colour option. The Oppo Enco Buds also get a new colour variant.

Oppo F19s, Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, Oppo Enco Buds Price in India

The newly launched Oppo F19s is priced at Rs. 19,990. It comes in Glowing Black and Glowing Gold colour options and is available to purchase via Oppo's website and Flipkart.

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G (Review) Diwali Edition is priced at Rs. 41,990 and comes in a special Majestic Gold colour option with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. Oppo's flagship smartphone was launched in India in July in a single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and is priced at Rs. 39,990 for the other two colour options — Aurora and Stellar Black. The Majestic Gold colour option is available to purchase via the official website.

Oppo Enco Buds (Review) are priced at Rs. 1,799 and are now available in Blue colour. The Oppo TWS earbuds were launched earlier this month in a single White colour option. The earphones can be purchased on Oppo's website.

Oppo F19s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo F19s runs ColorOS 11.1, based on Android 11. It sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, 409ppi pixel density, and a peak brightness of 800nits. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with Adreno 610 GPU and 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The Oppo F19s also supports RAM expansion up to 11GB.

In terms of optics, Oppo F19s gets a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture lens and two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors with f/2.4 aperture lenses, each. It bears a 16-megapixel primary selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens in a hole-punch cutout in the top left corner of the display.

The Oppo F19s gets 128GB of onboard memory that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C, USB OTG, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Onboard sensors comprise an in-display fingerprint scanner, geomagnetic induction, proximity sensor, under-screen light sensor, acceleration sensor, gravity sensor, and gyroscope. It also features GPS, A-GPS, Beidou, Glonass, and Galileo.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Flash Charge fast charging support. The Oppo F19s measures 160.3x73.8x7.95mm and weighs 175 grams. Additionally, it also gets a Game Focus Mode that delays notifications when it is activated.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G also runs Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1. It sports a 6.550-nch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It packs a quad rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G gets a 32-megapixel selfie camera housed in a hole-punch cutout. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging.

Oppo Enco Buds specifications

The Oppo Enco Buds are powered by 8mm dynamic drivers, have a frequency range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz, and support AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs. The TWS earphones can be connected to a smartphone via Bluetooth v5.2 with a range of 10 metres and fast pair capability. They also come with 80ms of low latency for the Game Mode that is activated by a triple-tap gesture. The Oppo Enco Buds have a total playback time of up to 24 hours with the 400mAh battery in the charging case and 40mAh battery in each earbud.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo F19s

Oppo F19s

Display 6.43-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1,080x2,400 pixels
Oppo Reno 6 Pro

Oppo Reno 6 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stylish, slim and light
  • Punchy curved-edge AMOLED screen
  • Very fast charging, good battery life
  • Competent cameras for stills
  • Very good overall and gaming performance
  • Bad
  • No stereo speakers
  • Recorded video needs improvement
  • Spammy stock apps
Read detailed Oppo Reno 6 Pro review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Oppo Enco Buds True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Oppo Enco Buds True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable, good looks 
  • Decent battery life 
  • Stable connectivity 
  • No-frills approach to good sound 
  • Detailed, engaging sonic signature
  • Bad
  • Bass is occasionally a bit overpowering 
  • No fast charging
Read detailed Oppo Enco Buds True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

Satvik Khare
iPhone 13 Pro Teardown Reveals Battery Capacity, Confirms Qualcomm X60 5G Modem

