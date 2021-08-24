Technology News
loading

Oppo F19s May Launch in India Soon: Report

Oppo F19s may be priced around Rs. 18,000.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 24 August 2021 18:32 IST
Oppo F19s May Launch in India Soon: Report

Oppo F19 series comprises of (L-R) Oppo F19, Oppo F19 Pro, and Oppo F19 Pro+

Highlights
  • Oppo F19s launch expected in the upcoming festive season
  • It will be the fourth smartphone in the Oppo F19 series
  • Oppo F19s may borrow design elements from Oppo F19

Oppo F19s may launch in India soon, says a new report citing industry sources. The smartphone may launch around the upcoming festive season. It will join the Oppo F19 series that already comprises the vanilla Oppo F19, the Oppo F19 Pro, and the Oppo F19 Pro+. It can be speculated that the Oppo F19s may borrow design elements and key specifications from the Oppo F19 series. The Oppo F19 Pro and the Oppo F19 Pro+ were launched in March, while the vanilla Oppo F19 was launched in April. All three smartphones run Android 11-based ColorOS 11 out-of-the-box.

The information comes from a report by 91Mobiles that says Oppo may soon launch a fourth smartphone in the Oppo F19 series — and it will be called the Oppo F19s. The report citing industry insiders says the smartphone may launch around the festive season. Not much else is known about the smartphone as of now. The report, however, speculates that the Oppo F19s may be priced around Rs. 18,000 when it is launched.

Oppo F19 Specifications

The Oppo F19s is expected to borrow specifications from the vanilla Oppo F19, which was launched in April and runs ColorOS 11 based on Android 11. It sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 display aspect ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. Its 128GB of onboard storage can be expanded via a microSD card. The Oppo F19 features a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It has a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Oppo F19 Pro, Oppo F19 Pro+ specifications

Launched in March, the Oppo F19 Pro also runs Android 11-based ColorOS 11. The smartphone also features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display. Under the hood, it comes with a MediaTek Helio P95 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Its quad rear camera setup is headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor and has a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies. The smartphone packs a 4,310mAh battery with 30W VOOC fast charging support.

The Oppo F19 Pro+ also runs Android 11-based ColorOS 11. It sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage - expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. Its quad rear camera setup is also headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor and it gets a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. The smartphone packs a 4,310mAh battery that supports 50W Flash Charge fast charging.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo F19 Pro

Oppo F19 Pro

Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P95 (MT6779V/CV)
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4310mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Oppo F19 Pro+

Oppo F19 Pro+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and light
  • Decent app and gaming performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Quick charging
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming cameras
  • Not great value for money
  • Lots of bloatware
Read detailed Oppo F19 Pro+ review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 800U
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4310mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo F19s, Oppo F19, Oppo F19 Pro, Oppo F19 Pro Plus, Android 11, ColorOS 11
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More

Related Stories

Oppo F19s May Launch in India Soon: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon App Users on iOS Facing Issues in India, Some Other Markets
  2. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Will Be Priced in India Under Rs. 25,000: Report
  3. Redmi 10 Prime Launch in India Set for September 3, Xiaomi Teases
  4. OnePlus Buds Pro to Be Available in India From August 26, Price Announced
  5. PS5 Restock India: Pre-Order PlayStation 5 on August 26
  6. Xiaomi Is Apparently Dropping Its ‘Mi’ Branding Starting With Xiaomi Mix 4
  7. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  8. Vivo Y33s With 50-Megapixel Primary Camera Launched in India
  9. Netflix Unveils 42 Original Films for 2021, Indian Titles to Come
  10. Mi TV 5X Will Feature 40W Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp for Android Testing New Colour Scheme That Works With Both Dark, Light Themes
  2. Instagram Reportedly Working on Like Button for Stories
  3. Shang-Chi Trailer Out Now in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada
  4. Oppo F19s May Launch in India Soon: Report
  5. Russia Using New Hardware to Target Alexei Navalny's Anti-Kremlin App, Experts Say
  6. AI Can't Reliably Detect Emotions From Facial Expressions, Study Finds
  7. Oukitel WP15 5G Rugged Smartphone Launched With a Massive 15,600mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  8. China's Critical Data Rules Not Aimed at Firms Planning Foreign IPOs: Regulator
  9. Financial Firms' Digital-Engagement Practices to Be Scrutinised by US SEC as Investor Worries Grow
  10. Mac mini With M1X Chip to Launch in the ‘Next Several Months’, iPhone 13 Unlikely to Feature Touch ID: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com