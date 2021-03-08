Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo F19 Pro Series India Launch Today, Oppo Band Style to Debut as Well: How to Watch Livestream

Oppo F19 Pro Series India Launch Today, Oppo Band Style to Debut as Well: How to Watch Livestream

Oppo F19 Pro series launch in India will begin at 7pm today.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 8 March 2021 13:07 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo F19 Pro Series India Launch Today, Oppo Band Style to Debut as Well: How to Watch Livestream

Photo Credit: Oppo India

Oppo F19 Pro series India launch will be livestreamed through Oppo India official channels

Highlights
  • Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro+ will be unveiled at today’s event
  • Oppo F19 Pro+ in the series will come with 5G support
  • Oppo Band Style fitness band is also launching at today’s event

Oppo F19 Pro series is set to launch in India with a livestreamed event on Monday. The new series is expected to comprise the Oppo F19 Pro+ and Oppo F19 Pro, and both have already been teased by the Chinese company. While the Oppo F19 Pro+ is teased to have 5G support, the Oppo F19 Pro is expected to come with 4G connectivity. Both smartphones would come with a hole-punch display design. Alongside the Oppo F19 Pro series, Oppo is launching the Oppo Band Style fitness-tracking wristband today. The new fitness band is teased to feature continuous SpO2 monitoring and real-time heart rate tracking.

Oppo F19 Pro series India launch livestream details

The Oppo F19 Pro series launch in India will take place virtually at 7pm IST. The launch will be livestreamed through Oppo India official channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. You can also watch the event live through the video embedded below.

Tipsters Ishan Agarwal and Sudhanshu Ambore recently teased the specifications of the Oppo F19 Pro+ and Oppo F19 Pro. Oppo has also released some teasers about the upcoming phones.

Oppo F19 Pro specifications (expected)

According to the leaks and teasers, the Oppo F19 Pro will run on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 and feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display. It is also said to have an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone could also offer a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel portrait sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. There would also be a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Oppo F19 Pro is also said to have a 4,310mAh battery with 30W VOOC flash charge. It is also speculated to have a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo F19 Pro+ specifications (expected)

The Oppo F19 Pro is also expected to come with ColorOS 11.1 out-of-the-box and come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. It may offer MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the optics front, the phone is speculated to have a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It is also likely to have a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor. Further, the Oppo F19 Pro+ is said to have a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

Oppo Band Style specifications

The Oppo Band Style will come with a 1.1-inch colour AMOLED display and offer SpO2 monitoring. It will also provide heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking. Further, the Oppo Band Style will include 12 built-in workout modes.

Amazon has already listed the Oppo F19 Pro series as well as the Oppo Band Style to confirm their online availability following the official launch.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo F19 Pro specifications, Oppo F19 Pro, Oppo F19 Pro Plus specifications, Oppo F19 Pro Plus, Oppo Band Style specifications, Oppo Band Style, Oppo F19 Pro series, Oppo
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Moto G10 Power Key Specifications and Renders Teased Ahead of Launch on Tuesday, Flipkart Availability Confirmed

Related Stories

Oppo F19 Pro Series India Launch Today, Oppo Band Style to Debut as Well: How to Watch Livestream
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Begins: Price Cut on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, More
  2. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
  3. Justice League Snyder Cut India Pricing, Release Time Announced
  4. OnePlus The Final Horizon Sale Brings Discounts on Power Bank, TWS Earphones
  5. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max First Impressions: More Features Than Ever
  6. How to Watch Road Safety World Series T20 Livestream in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy A32 With 90Hz Super AMOLED Display Launched in India
  8. Redmi Note 10 Series Debuts With Super AMOLED Displays, Quad Rear Cameras
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Oppo A94 With AMOLED Display, 30W Fast Charging Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 9 Series Launch Date Set for March 23, Company Confirms While Announcing Tie-Up With Hasselblad
  2. International Women’s Day 2021: Facebook Celebrates Diversity With New Logo
  3. Garmin Lily Women Smartwatch With Pregnancy Tracking Launched in India, Prices Starting at Rs. 20,990
  4. Oppo F19 Pro Series India Launch Today, Oppo Band Style to Debut as Well: How to Watch Livestream
  5. Moto G10 Power Key Specifications and Renders Teased Ahead of Launch on Tuesday, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  6. Oppo A94 With AMOLED Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Specifications
  7. Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Begins: Price Cuts on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, iPhone SE (2020), Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, More
  8. Ola Electric Plans to Make Vehicles Every 2 Seconds at World’s Largest E-Scooter Factory in Tamil Nadu
  9. Watch Dogs: Legion Online Multiplayer Delayed for PC, Again — This Time Indefinitely
  10. NFTs: What Are They and How Can You Create Them?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com