Oppo F19 Pro+, Oppo F19 Pro Launch in India Set for March 8; Specifications and Renders Leak

Oppo F19 Pro+ and Oppo F19 Pro India launch is set for 7pm on March 8.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 3 March 2021 11:53 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Oppo India

Oppo F19 Pro series launch will take place virtually

Highlights
  • Oppo F19 Pro series launch details have been announced on social media
  • Oppo F19 Pro+ is said to have MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC
  • Oppo F19 Pro could come with up to 256GB of onboard storage

Oppo F19 Pro+ and Oppo F19 Pro launch in India is set for March 8, the company has announced. Meanwhile, specifications and renders showing the design of the upcoming Oppo phones have also surfaced online. Both Oppo F19 Pro+ and Oppo F19 Pro are claimed to have a Super AMOLED display with a hole-punch design. The phones are also rumoured to have a quad rear camera setup. The Oppo F19 Pro+ is said to have 50W fast charging support, while the Oppo F19 Pro could offer up to 30W fast charging.

The official Oppo India account has tweeted the launch date for the Oppo F19 Pro series. The launch will take place virtually through Oppo India accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube at 7pm on March 8, as per the details shared on the microblogging site. Amazon also recently teased the launch of the Oppo F19 Pro series in the country.

In addition to the India launch announcement, the Oppo F19 Pro series specifications and renders have been leaked by tipster Ishan Agarwal in collaboration with Pricebaba. The reported details align with what was claimed by another tipster earlier this week.

oppo f19 pro plus renders leak pricebaba ishan agarwal Oppo F19 Pro Plus Oppo

Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro+ renders have been leaked
Photo Credit: Pricebaba/ Ishan Agarwal

 

Oppo F19 Pro specifications (expected)

As per the details leaked by tipster Agarwal, the Oppo F19 Pro will run on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top and have a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display. The phone is also rumoured to have an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 SoC under the hood, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage options.

In terms of optics, the Oppo F19 Pro is said to have a quad rear camera setup that will include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel portrait sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The phone could also include a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

The Oppo F19 Pro will include a 4,310mAh battery that will support 30W VOOC flash charge, according to the tipster. The phone is also said to have Black, Purple, and Silver colour options.

The leaked renders also suggest that the Oppo F19 Pro would include a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. The phone is also said to have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo F19 Pro+ specifications (expected)

The Oppo F19 Pro+ is said to have the same 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display that will be available on the Oppo F19 Pro. However, the Pro+ model is said to have an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC instead of the Helio P95 chipset on its regular version. The Oppo F19 Pro+ is also said to have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. Further, it is rumoured to have 50W VOOC flash charge and Black and Silver colour options.

The rest of the specifications of the Oppo F19 Pro+ are claimed to be the same as the standard Oppo F19 Pro. Previously reported details, however, suggest a distinct rear camera setup on the F19 Pro+, with a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo F19 Pro

Oppo F19 Pro

Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P95 (MT6779V/CV)
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4310mAh
OS Android
Oppo F19 Pro+

Oppo F19 Pro+

Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 800U
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android
Comments

Further reading: Oppo F19 Pro Plus specifications, Oppo F19 Pro Plus, Oppo F19 Pro specifications, Oppo F19 Pro, Oppo
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy A50s Gets Single Take, Night Hyperlapse With Latest Update: Report
Google Chrome Rolling Out Customisable User Profiles for Easier Switching

