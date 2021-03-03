Oppo F19 Pro+ and Oppo F19 Pro launch in India is set for March 8, the company has announced. Meanwhile, specifications and renders showing the design of the upcoming Oppo phones have also surfaced online. Both Oppo F19 Pro+ and Oppo F19 Pro are claimed to have a Super AMOLED display with a hole-punch design. The phones are also rumoured to have a quad rear camera setup. The Oppo F19 Pro+ is said to have 50W fast charging support, while the Oppo F19 Pro could offer up to 30W fast charging.

The official Oppo India account has tweeted the launch date for the Oppo F19 Pro series. The launch will take place virtually through Oppo India accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube at 7pm on March 8, as per the details shared on the microblogging site. Amazon also recently teased the launch of the Oppo F19 Pro series in the country.

In addition to the India launch announcement, the Oppo F19 Pro series specifications and renders have been leaked by tipster Ishan Agarwal in collaboration with Pricebaba. The reported details align with what was claimed by another tipster earlier this week.

Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro+ renders have been leaked

Oppo F19 Pro specifications (expected)

As per the details leaked by tipster Agarwal, the Oppo F19 Pro will run on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top and have a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display. The phone is also rumoured to have an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 SoC under the hood, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage options.

In terms of optics, the Oppo F19 Pro is said to have a quad rear camera setup that will include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel portrait sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The phone could also include a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

The Oppo F19 Pro will include a 4,310mAh battery that will support 30W VOOC flash charge, according to the tipster. The phone is also said to have Black, Purple, and Silver colour options.

The leaked renders also suggest that the Oppo F19 Pro would include a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. The phone is also said to have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo F19 Pro+ specifications (expected)

The Oppo F19 Pro+ is said to have the same 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display that will be available on the Oppo F19 Pro. However, the Pro+ model is said to have an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC instead of the Helio P95 chipset on its regular version. The Oppo F19 Pro+ is also said to have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. Further, it is rumoured to have 50W VOOC flash charge and Black and Silver colour options.

The rest of the specifications of the Oppo F19 Pro+ are claimed to be the same as the standard Oppo F19 Pro. Previously reported details, however, suggest a distinct rear camera setup on the F19 Pro+, with a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

