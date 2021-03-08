Oppo F19 Pro+ and Oppo F19 Pro were launched in India on Monday. The new Oppo F19 Pro- series phones come with quad rear cameras and feature Super AMOLED displays. Both models also have Android 11 out-of-the-box. In the series, the Oppo F19 Pro+ also supports 5G connectivity and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U. The Oppo F19 Pro, on the other hand, comes with 4G support and has older MediaTek Helio P95. In addition to the Oppo F19 Pro series, Oppo brought the Oppo Band Style as its latest wearable with SpO2 and heart rate monitoring.

Oppo F19 Pro+, Oppo F19 Pro price in India, availability details

Oppo F19 Pro+ price in India has been set at Rs. 25,990 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Oppo F19 Pro, on the other hand, has 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option at a price tag of Rs. 21,490 and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model at Rs. 23,490. Both new Oppo phones come in Fluid Black and Space Silver colour options.

In terms of availability, the Oppo F19 Pro+ and Oppo F19 Pro will go on sale from March 17. The phones are already available for pre-orders in the country. However, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Oppo F19 Pro will go on sale from March 25.

Alongside the Oppo F19 Pro+ and Oppo F19, the company also launched the Oppo Band Style. It is priced at Rs. 2,799, and is already available to buy via Amazon India.

Oppo F19 Pro+ specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo F19 Pro+ runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. The display is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and brings 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the Oppo F19 Pro+ has the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone also comes with the quad rear camera setup that carries a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle macro shooter, 2-megapixel portrait sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The camera also supports features such as AI Highlight Portrait Video, Focus Lock, Dual-View Video, AI Scene Enhancement 2.0, Dynamic Bokeh, and Night Plus.

Oppo F19 Pro+ comes with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor

For selfies and video chats, the Oppo F19 Pro+ features a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor, along with an f/2.4 lens. The selfie camera is placed on a hole-punch design that has a small, 3.7mm of diameter.

On the storage part, the Oppo F19 Pro+ has 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Oppo F19 Pro+ packs a 4,310mAh battery that supports 50W Flash Charge fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 160.1x73.4x7.8mm and weighs 173 grams.

Oppo F19 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo F19 Pro also runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display. The phone comes with the quad rear camera setup that houses the 48-megapixel primary sensor. It comes with 8GB of RAM and has up to 256GB of onboard storage. The Oppo F19 Pro also packs a 4,310mAh battery with 30W VOOC fast charging support. Other details about the phone are yet to be announced.

Oppo Band Style specifications

The Oppo Band Style features a 1.1-inch (126x294 pixels) AMOLED display that comes with a 2.5D curved glass protection and has 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. It is also equipped with a three-axis accelerometer, optical heart rate sensor, and an SpO2 sensor. The wristband is designed to offer continuous blood oxygen and heart rate monitoring as well as sleep tracking. However, it doesn't come with a medical certification — just like other many wearables. Oppo has also provided features such as daily activity tracker, get-up reminders, and breathing exercise to meet the requirements of fitness enthusiasts.

For workout training, the Oppo Band Style fitness band has 12 workout modes. These are namely Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical, Rowing, Cricket, Badminton, Swimming, and Yoga. Among others, the Fat Burn mode is particularly designed to help users monitor and evaluate their fat-burn efficiency.

Aside from fitness-focused features, the Oppo Band Style provides alerts for calls and messages and lets you control your music playback when connected to a compatible smartphone via the HeyTap Health app. You can also switch between over 40 watch faces, with five of them available pre-installed on the band.

The Oppo Band Style comes with Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity and is compatible with devices running Android 6.0 and above. The band packs a 100mAh battery that is claimed to fully charge in 1.5 hours and can deliver up to 12 days of backup on a single charge.

