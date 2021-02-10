Oppo F19 lineup may also include the Oppo F19 Pro+. As per a report, the Oppo F19 Pro+ moniker was spotted in the Google ARCore supported devices list, hinting that it is in the works. The Oppo F19 series is expected to debut in India next month, so it is likely that the Oppo F19 Pro+ will launch at the time as well. Besides Oppo F19 Pro +, Oppo Find X3, and Oppo Find X3 Pro were also spotted on the Google ARCore supported devices list.

The upcoming Oppo phones appeared in the Google ARCore supported devices list according to a report by MySmartPrice. Oppo Find X3, Oppo Find X3 Pro, and Oppo F19 Pro+ are visible in the screenshot shared by the publication. The list does not reveal any further information about the phones.

The Oppo F19 series was tipped to be launched this month but a fresh report last week, citing insider sources, said that the launch will take place in March instead. Oppo F19 Pro+ is likely to join the Oppo F19 and Oppo F19 Pro.

While Oppo hasn't revealed any information about the Oppo F19 series so far, it is likely to start teasing the phones soon, since they are expected to launch next month.

Oppo Find X3 and Oppo Find X3 Pro monikers were also spotted on the Google ARCore supported devices list. The series has been teased by the company to launch in 2021. It will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Oppo Find X3 Pro images were recently leaked. The smartphone is likely to feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) display come with a quad rear camera setup. It is expected to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 wired charging and 30W VOOC Air wireless charging.

