Technology News
loading

Oppo F19 Pro+, Find X3, X3 Pro Spotted on Google ARCore Supported Devices List: Report

Oppo F19 Pro+ could launch next month along with the Oppo F19, F19 Pro.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 10 February 2021 10:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo F19 Pro+, Find X3, X3 Pro Spotted on Google ARCore Supported Devices List: Report

Oppo Find X3 Pro is expected to feature a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Oppo F19 lineup seems to have a third phone, Oppo F19 Pro+
  • Oppo F19 series is tipped to debut in India in March
  • Oppo Find X3 series will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC

Oppo F19 lineup may also include the Oppo F19 Pro+. As per a report, the Oppo F19 Pro+ moniker was spotted in the Google ARCore supported devices list, hinting that it is in the works. The Oppo F19 series is expected to debut in India next month, so it is likely that the Oppo F19 Pro+ will launch at the time as well. Besides Oppo F19 Pro +, Oppo Find X3, and Oppo Find X3 Pro were also spotted on the Google ARCore supported devices list.

The upcoming Oppo phones appeared in the Google ARCore supported devices list according to a report by MySmartPrice. Oppo Find X3, Oppo Find X3 Pro, and Oppo F19 Pro+ are visible in the screenshot shared by the publication. The list does not reveal any further information about the phones.

The Oppo F19 series was tipped to be launched this month but a fresh report last week, citing insider sources, said that the launch will take place in March instead. Oppo F19 Pro+ is likely to join the Oppo F19 and Oppo F19 Pro.

While Oppo hasn't revealed any information about the Oppo F19 series so far, it is likely to start teasing the phones soon, since they are expected to launch next month.

Oppo Find X3 and Oppo Find X3 Pro monikers were also spotted on the Google ARCore supported devices list. The series has been teased by the company to launch in 2021. It will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Oppo Find X3 Pro images were recently leaked. The smartphone is likely to feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) display come with a quad rear camera setup. It is expected to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 wired charging and 30W VOOC Air wireless charging.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo F19 Pro, Oppo Find X3, Oppo Find X3 Pro, Oppo
Tanishka Sodhi
Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Facebook Faces New UK Class Action After Data Harvesting Scandal

Related Stories

Oppo F19 Pro+, Find X3, X3 Pro Spotted on Google ARCore Supported Devices List: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 11 Debuts Globally With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras
  2. Redmi Note 10 Series Teasers Begin Ahead of Official Announcement
  3. Samsung Galaxy F62 India Launch Date, Price Range Revealed
  4. WhatsApp Testing Mute Video Feature for Users: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 2 Specifications Leak
  6. Titan Launches Three TraQ Fitness-Focussed Smartwatches in India
  7. Android 12 Leak Tips New Privacy Features, UI Changes
  8. Forget 5G, US and China Are Already Fighting for 6G Dominance
  9. Poco M3 Review: Good Performance for the Price
  10. Cyberpunk 2077 Maker Hit by Cyber-Attack, Won't Pay Ransom or Negotiate
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Says India's Orders to Block Accounts Inconsistent With Local Law
  2. Redmi K40 Pro With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Redmi K40 With Snapdragon 870 SoC Tipped; Design, Specifications Leaked
  3. Oppo F19 Pro+, Find X3, X3 Pro Spotted on Google ARCore Supported Devices List: Report
  4. Facebook Faces New UK Class Action After Data Harvesting Scandal
  5. YouTube Accredited for Protecting Advertisers From Unsuitable Videos
  6. Apple iPhone 12 mini Sales Slow as Smaller Smartphones Lose Appeal: Counterpoint
  7. WhatsApp UPI Transaction Volume Declined in January, PhonePe Continues to Lead the Market: NPCI Data
  8. Realme Race Series Tipped to Launch in India as Realme GT
  9. Tencent Hit With Fresh Anti-Monolopy Complaint, This Time From General Motors China Venture
  10. Samsung Days Sale: Offers on Smartphones, Tablets for Valentine’s Week Till February 15
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com