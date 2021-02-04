Oppo F19 and Oppo F19 Pro could be launched in India in March, as per a report. The smartphones were recently tipped to be launched in February but a fresh report, citing insider sources, has said that the launch will take place in March instead. Besides that, it was also shared by the report that the Oppo F21 smartphone is still in the works and could be launched in the second half of the year.

Citing insider sources, a report by 91Mobiles stated that Oppo will release Oppo F19 and Oppo F19 Pro in March 2021. While not much is known about the two phones at the moment, Oppo will likely start teasing the phones soon, since they are expected to launch next month.

Oppo F19 and Oppo F19 Pro have been in the news since December 2018. Back then, the smartphones were rumoured to be launched with a new hybrid optical zoom technology that would let users capture photos with up to 10x zoom. However, the phones did not launch at the time.

Recently, the phones were tipped to be launched as soon as February 2021. The report also stated that that it was possible that Oppo F19 could debut as Oppo F21 instead. However, according to the insider source, the smartphones will be launched next month instead. Oppo F21 is reportedly a separate series and will be announced later, possibly in the second half of this year.

Oppo F19 and Oppo F19 Pro will be the successors to the Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro smartphones, that were launched in September 2020. Since Oppo hasn't officially revealed anything yet about Oppo F19 and Oppo F19 Pro, this bit of information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

