Oppo F19 With Triple Rear Cameras, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo F19 price is set at Rs. 18,990 for the sole 6GB + 128GB storage variant.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 6 April 2021 12:39 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo F19 comes with a 20:9 AMOLED display that features a hole-punch design

Highlights
  • Oppo F19 will go on sale from April 9
  • The Oppo phone is available for pre-orders
  • Oppo F19 comes in a sole 6GB + 128GB storage variant

Oppo F19 has been launched in India as the latest model in the company's Oppo F19 series that initially added Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro+. The Oppo phone comes with triple rear cameras and a hole-punch display design. Oppo F19 also features 33W fast charging support. Other key highlights of the smartphone include a 48-megapixel primary camera, 128GB of onboard storage, and Android 11. The phone also comes pre-loaded with a Super Nighttime Standby feature that is touted to reduce battery consumption by detecting your sleep patterns. Oppo F19 comes as a successor to the Oppo F17 that debuted in the Indian market last year.

Oppo F19 price in India, launch offers

Oppo F19 price in India has been set at Rs. 18,990 for the sole 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Midnight Blue and Prism Black colour options. It is available for pre-orders in the country through various online and offline channels, with its first sale scheduled for April 9.

Launch offers on Oppo F19 include a 7.5 percent cashback for customers making its purchase through HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak, and Standard Chartered bank cards, 11 percent instant cashback via Paytm, and zero down payment on EMI schemes offered by Home Credit, HDFC Bank, and Kotak. Customers purchasing Oppo F19 are also entitled to receive Oppo Enco W11 TWS earbuds at a discounted price of Rs. 1,299 (worth Rs. 1,999) or Oppo W31 wireless headphones at Rs. 2,499 (worth Rs. 3,499).

Oppo F19 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo F19 runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, along with Adreno 610 GPU and 6GB of RAM. Oppo F19 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front alon with a selfie ring on the back panel.

Oppo has provided 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card. Connectivity options on Oppo F19 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. Oppo F19 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The phone measures 160.3x73.8x7.95mm and weighs 175 grams.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo F19 Price in India, Oppo F19 Specifications, Oppo F19, Oppo
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Oppo A74, Oppo A74 5G With Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs and 5,000mAh Batteries Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo F19 With Triple Rear Cameras, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
