Oppo F19 to Launch in India Today at 12 Noon: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Oppo F19 launch in India will be livestreamed through Oppo’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube accounts in the country.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 6 April 2021 10:31 IST
Oppo F19 to Launch in India Today at 12 Noon: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo F19 will debut with a hole-punch display design and triple rear cameras

Highlights
  • Oppo F19 India launch will be livestreamed starting 12pm (noon)
  • The smartphone was listed on Oppo’s Sri Lanka site recently
  • Oppo F19 price in India may come under Rs. 20,000

Oppo F19 is launching in India today, Tuesday at 12pm (noon). The launch will be livestreamed by the Chinese company, and the phone has already been teased through its social media channels. The Oppo F19 comes as the third model in the Oppo F19 series that debuted with the Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro+ last month. The smartphone features triple rear cameras and a hole-punch display design. It also carries a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Flash Charge fast charging technology. Read on to know the Oppo F19 India launch livestream details and the key specifications of the smartphone.

Oppo F19 India launch livestream details

The Oppo F19 launch in India will be livestreamed through Oppo's Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube accounts in the country. The virtual event will begin at 12pm (noon) today. You can also watch the livestream from the video embedded below.

Oppo F19 price in India (expected)

Oppo F19 price is yet to be revealed. However, the smartphone is expected to be available in India with a price tag lower than the Oppo F19 Pro that starts at Rs. 21,490. It is, therefore, likely that the Oppo F19 may come under the Rs. 20,000 price segment in the country.

To give some perspective, the Oppo F17, the predecessor to the Oppo F19, was launched in India last year with a starting price of Rs. 17,990.

Oppo F19 specifications

Oppo F19 specifications in India are yet to be detailed. However, Oppo listed the phone in Sri Lanka and that listing has revealed its specification details. The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo F19 will come with Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and have a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. The phone will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, along with Adreno 610 GPU and 6GB of RAM. For photos and videos, the Oppo F19 will carry the triple rear camera setup, with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The Oppo F19 will also have a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

 

On the storage part, the Oppo F19 will have 128GB of onboard storage, as per the online listing. The phone will have all common connectivity options that include 4G LTE and USB Type-C port. There will also be an in-display fingerprint sensor. Further, the phone will have the 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It will measure 160.3x73.8x7.95mm and weigh 175 grams.

Oppo F19

Oppo F19

Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Jagmeet Singh
