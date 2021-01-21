Technology News
Oppo F19 Series Tipped to Launch in February, Could Also Debut As Oppo F21 Instead

Oppo F19 series seems to be next in line after the Oppo F17 range.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 21 January 2021 16:11 IST
Oppo F19 and Oppo F21 series have been in the news before

Highlights
  • Oppo F19 series may have glass backs
  • There is no official information about the upcoming smartphones
  • Oppo F21 Pro is expected to be sleeker than Oppo F17 Pro

Oppo F19 series of smartphones is tipped to launch in February. As per a tweet by XDA Developers' Tushar Mehta, the company could also end up using the Oppo F21 moniker for its upcoming lineup. Previous reports suggested that Oppo F19 and Oppo F21 would be two different series. Both the series were reported to debut earlier but none of the launches took place yet. The last phones that belonged to Oppo F-series were Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro that launched in September. The phones in the upcoming series are expected to have some upgrades such as faster charging speeds, more cameras, and a high refresh rate over its predecessors.

As per the tweet by Mehta, Oppo F19 series of smartphones are expected to be launched in February this year. He goes on to say, “Given the irregular naming, this can also be called F21 instead but that's simply a hunch.”

This is not the first time that the names of these series have surfaced. It was previously reported that Oppo F19 and Oppo F19 Pro would be the first phones to feature 5x and 10x hybrid optical zoom technology. But the phones didn't launch.

Soon after, Oppo launched Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro smartphones. Just after the launch, reports about the Oppo F21 series started pouring in, but even this lineup didn't see the light of the day so far.

While there is no official information about the Oppo F19/ Oppo F21 series from the company, it is being speculated that the Oppo F21 series will have Oppo F21 Pro that will be sleeker than Oppo F17 Pro, and is expected to sport a glass back finish.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Oppo F17 Pro

Oppo F17 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and light
  • Good battery life
  • AMOLED display
  • Bad
  • Average video recording performance
  • Cameras struggle in low light
  • Underpowered SoC for the price
Read detailed Oppo F17 Pro review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P95 (MT6779V/CV)
Front Camera 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4015mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Oppo F19, Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21, Oppo
Sourabh Kulesh Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Facebook Said to Be Questioned on WhatsApp’s Privacy Terms by Parliamentary Panel

