Oppo F19 series of smartphones is tipped to launch in February. As per a tweet by XDA Developers' Tushar Mehta, the company could also end up using the Oppo F21 moniker for its upcoming lineup. Previous reports suggested that Oppo F19 and Oppo F21 would be two different series. Both the series were reported to debut earlier but none of the launches took place yet. The last phones that belonged to Oppo F-series were Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro that launched in September. The phones in the upcoming series are expected to have some upgrades such as faster charging speeds, more cameras, and a high refresh rate over its predecessors.

As per the tweet by Mehta, Oppo F19 series of smartphones are expected to be launched in February this year. He goes on to say, “Given the irregular naming, this can also be called F21 instead but that's simply a hunch.”

This is not the first time that the names of these series have surfaced. It was previously reported that Oppo F19 and Oppo F19 Pro would be the first phones to feature 5x and 10x hybrid optical zoom technology. But the phones didn't launch.

Soon after, Oppo launched Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro smartphones. Just after the launch, reports about the Oppo F21 series started pouring in, but even this lineup didn't see the light of the day so far.

While there is no official information about the Oppo F19/ Oppo F21 series from the company, it is being speculated that the Oppo F21 series will have Oppo F21 Pro that will be sleeker than Oppo F17 Pro, and is expected to sport a glass back finish.

