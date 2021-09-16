Technology News
loading
Oppo F19s is reported to be launched in India during the upcoming festive season.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 16 September 2021 17:49 IST
Oppo F19 series comprises of (L-R) Oppo F19, Oppo F19 Pro, and Oppo F19 Pro+

Highlights
  • Oppo F19s could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support
  • It could come with an Oppo Glow Design
  • Oppo F19s may get 5GB of RAM expansion support

Oppo F19s may launch in India around the upcoming festive season. Ahead of its launch, some key specifications have surfaced online. The upcoming Oppo smartphone is reported to get a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It is said to run Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1. Further information regarding its pricing and other specifications are not known yet. Oppo F19s would be a part of a lineup that currently includes three models — Oppo F19, Oppo F19 Pro, and Oppo F19 Pro+.

The key specifications of the upcoming Oppo F19s have been reported by MySmartPrice. The new smartphone in the Oppo F19 series could launch during the upcoming festive season. Oppo hasn't yet officially confirmed the launch date, pricing, and specifications of Oppo F19s, so this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Oppo F19s specifications (expected)

As per the industry sources cited by the publication, Oppo F19s will run ColorOS 11.1, based on Android 11. It is said to sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a hole-punch cutout and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It may get a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. For selfies, it could get a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor.

The processor on Oppo F19s is still unknown, but as per the report, the smartphone could come with 6GB of RAM with up to 5GB of RAM expansion support. It is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery that comes with 33W fast charging support. The Oppo smartphone could also get a low battery SMS feature that automatically sends the user's current location to a pre-defined contact. The smartphone is likely to measure 7.95mm in thickness and could weigh 175 grams.

Oppo F19s is also reported to come with an Oppo Glow Design — speculated to be similar to the Reno Glow Design found on Oppo Reno 6 (Review). However, further details are currently unknown.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Display 6.43-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 11
Further reading: Oppo, Oppo F19s, Oppo F19s Specifications
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE India Launch Date Set for September 29: Specifications

