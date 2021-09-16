Oppo F19s may launch in India around the upcoming festive season. Ahead of its launch, some key specifications have surfaced online. The upcoming Oppo smartphone is reported to get a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It is said to run Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1. Further information regarding its pricing and other specifications are not known yet. Oppo F19s would be a part of a lineup that currently includes three models — Oppo F19, Oppo F19 Pro, and Oppo F19 Pro+.

The key specifications of the upcoming Oppo F19s have been reported by MySmartPrice. The new smartphone in the Oppo F19 series could launch during the upcoming festive season. Oppo hasn't yet officially confirmed the launch date, pricing, and specifications of Oppo F19s, so this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Oppo F19s specifications (expected)

As per the industry sources cited by the publication, Oppo F19s will run ColorOS 11.1, based on Android 11. It is said to sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a hole-punch cutout and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It may get a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. For selfies, it could get a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor.

The processor on Oppo F19s is still unknown, but as per the report, the smartphone could come with 6GB of RAM with up to 5GB of RAM expansion support. It is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery that comes with 33W fast charging support. The Oppo smartphone could also get a low battery SMS feature that automatically sends the user's current location to a pre-defined contact. The smartphone is likely to measure 7.95mm in thickness and could weigh 175 grams.

Oppo F19s is also reported to come with an Oppo Glow Design — speculated to be similar to the Reno Glow Design found on Oppo Reno 6 (Review). However, further details are currently unknown.

