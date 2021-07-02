Oppo has increased the prices of some of its smartphone in the Indian market. Handsets from the company's budget and mid-range portfolio — Oppo A11k, Oppo A53s, Oppo A15, Oppo A15s, and Oppo F19 — have reportedly got an increase of up to Rs. 1,000. While the Chinese company hasn't issued any statement on the reason, reports suggest this could be due to the increasing manufacturing incurred by Oppo as a result of ongoing crises for chipsets in the market.

The price hike for Oppo smartphones was tipped by tipster Abhishek Yadav, and later 91Mobiles cited retail sources on the increase in the smartphones' prices.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Oppo for a comment on the price hike. We will update this report once we get any official information.

Oppo F19, Oppo A11k, Oppo A53s, Oppo A15, Oppo A15s, and Oppo F19 price hike in India

Oppo F19's 6GB RAM variant, that was reportedly priced at Rs. 17,990, now retails at Rs. 18,990. Oppo A11k was launched at a price of Rs. 8,990 in India. However, reports suggest its price was decreased by Rs. 500, and cost Rs. 8,490. As per the latest pricing, the smartphone again retails at Rs. Rs 8,990.

Similarly, Oppo A15 2GB variant was priced at Rs. 9,490, and got a price cut of Rs. 500. It is again listed on Amazon at its original price. Similarly, the 3GB variant was launched at Rs. 10,990, and was later priced at Rs. 9,990. It is now being sold at Rs 10,490 on Amazon with a hike of Rs. 500.

The story is the same with Oppo A15s that debuted at a price of Rs. 11,490. The handset can now be purchased for Rs. 12,490 from Amazon after an effective hike of Rs 1,000. The company sold the Oppo A53s 5G 8GB variant for Rs. 16,990 since its launch. The phone has also got a hike of Rs. 1000, and is now listed at Rs. 17,990 on Flipkart. Smartphone vendors like Realme, Vivo, and Xiaomi have also increased the prices of some of the smartphones in their lineups.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.