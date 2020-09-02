Oppo F17 series, which includes the Oppo F17 and the Oppo F17 Pro, will be launched in India on Wednesday, September 2. The company will hold a digital launch event at 7pm that will be livestreamed on its social media platforms including YouTube. Not a lot is known about the Oppo F17 series so far, but the company has shared a few details about the Oppo F17 Pro including a total of six cameras, 30W fast charging, and a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display.

Oppo F17 series India launch: Expected price, livestream details

Oppo has not announced pricing for the Oppo F17 series but it has hinted that the Oppo F17 Pro will cost under Rs. 25,000. And, the Oppo F17 will be even cheaper being the vanilla variant. The pricing will be revealed at the launch event that will be livestreamed on the company's social media channels including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. It will start at 7pm today, September 2.

Oppo F17 Pro specifications (expected)

As mentioned earlier, the Oppo F17 Pro will come with six cameras in total with four on the back and two on the front. The phone will feature a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display and have support for 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0. It will have a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, and thickness of 7.48mm.

The Oppo F17 Pro may come with a full-HD+ resolution and is said to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 SoC. For the cameras, previous reports mention a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor, and another 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, the Oppo F17 Pro may come with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor and a depth sensor. Battery is said to be 4,000mAh, which seems a bit low.

Oppo F17 specifications (expected)

The Oppo F17 is expected to feature a 6.44-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch. The phone is said to come with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, it could include a single 16-megapixel sensor. The phone may be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Oppo F17 is also said to have a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

The teaser video on the website shows multiple colour options for the Oppo F17 series including black, blue, orange, navy blue, white, and another variant with a pattern on the back.

