Oppo F17 Pro is now available for purchase through Amazon and Flipkart after making its debut in India last week. The phone, as the name suggests, is the upgraded version of the Oppo F17. The Oppo F17 Pro offers features like an octa-core processor, a quad rear camera setup, and fast charging. The phone only comes in a single RAM and storage configuration, and three colour options. You also get dual selfie cameras in the Pro variant.

Oppo F17 Pro price, sale offers

The Oppo F17 Pro is priced at Rs. 22,990 for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It is available on Amazon and Flipkart in Magic Black, Magic Blue, and Metallic White colour options.

Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI options and exchange offers on the Oppo F17. Flipkart, on the other hand, is offering 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, and no-cost EMI options.

Oppo F17 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo F17 Pro runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 90.67 percent screen-to-body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio and a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM.

The Oppo F17 Pro houses a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with an f/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and two 2-megapixel monochrome sensors with an f/2.4 lenses. On the front, you get a dual camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, both of which have f/2.4 lenses.

For storage, you get 128GB of onboard storage on the Oppo F17 Pro that is expandable via microSD card through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. The Oppo F17 Pro is backed by a 4,015mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging technology. Lastly, the phone measures 160.1x73.7x7.48mm and weighs 164 grams.

