Technology News
loading

Oppo F17 Pro Now on Sale Through Amazon, Flipkart: Price in India, Specifications

Oppo F17 Pro is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 SoC and comes with 8GB of RAM.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 7 September 2020 10:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo F17 Pro Now on Sale Through Amazon, Flipkart: Price in India, Specifications

Oppo F17 Pro features a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Oppo F17 Pro is priced at Rs. 22,990
  • It is on sale through Amazon and Flipkart
  • Oppo F17 Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging

Oppo F17 Pro is now available for purchase through Amazon and Flipkart after making its debut in India last week. The phone, as the name suggests, is the upgraded version of the Oppo F17. The Oppo F17 Pro offers features like an octa-core processor, a quad rear camera setup, and fast charging. The phone only comes in a single RAM and storage configuration, and three colour options. You also get dual selfie cameras in the Pro variant.

Oppo F17 Pro price, sale offers

The Oppo F17 Pro is priced at Rs. 22,990 for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It is available on Amazon and Flipkart in Magic Black, Magic Blue, and Metallic White colour options.

Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI options and exchange offers on the Oppo F17. Flipkart, on the other hand, is offering 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, and no-cost EMI options.

Oppo F17 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo F17 Pro runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 90.67 percent screen-to-body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio and a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM.

The Oppo F17 Pro houses a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with an f/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and two 2-megapixel monochrome sensors with an f/2.4 lenses. On the front, you get a dual camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, both of which have f/2.4 lenses.

For storage, you get 128GB of onboard storage on the Oppo F17 Pro that is expandable via microSD card through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. The Oppo F17 Pro is backed by a 4,015mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging technology. Lastly, the phone measures 160.1x73.7x7.48mm and weighs 164 grams.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo F17 Pro

Oppo F17 Pro

Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P95 (MT6779V/CV)
Front Camera 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4015mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo F17 Pro price in India, Oppo F17 Pro Specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Reusable Chinese Spacecraft Lands Successfully, State Media Reports

Related Stories

Oppo F17 Pro Now on Sale Through Amazon, Flipkart: Price in India, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Gamers Left Reeling as India Pulls Plug on Tencent's PUBG
  2. FAU-G Game to Launch by October-End, Will Include a Level on Galwan Valley
  3. Oppo F17 Pro Now on Sale Through Amazon and Flipkart
  4. Airtel Takes on Jio Fiber by Bringing New Broadband Plans
  5. Poco M2 Teased to Come With Full-HD+ Display, 6GB of RAM
  6. PUBG Mobile Maker Says Will Engage With Authorities to Ensure Availability
  7. Mi TV Horizon Edition Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  8. FAU-G Announced as an Indian Alternative to PUBG Mobile
  9. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  10. Realme 7 Pro Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix, Amazon, Disney+ Hotstar, 12 Others Sign New Self-Regulation Code
  2. Moto G9 Plus Price, Key Specifications Revealed by Telco Ahead of Launch
  3. Oppo Reno 4 Pro Starts Receiving September Security Patch, Camera Improvements With New Update: Report
  4. Honor Hunter Gaming Laptop to Launch on September 16, Company Confirms
  5. Facebook Blocks Terminally Ill Alain Cocq’s Planned End-of-Life Broadcasts
  6. Jio Fiber Effect: Airtel Updates Xstream Fiber Broadband Plans With 'Unlimited' High Speed Data
  7. Tenet Nears $150 Million at Box Office as It Opens in the US and China
  8. Chinese Chipmaker SMIC Denies Military Ties as US Considers Imposing Export Controls
  9. Oppo F17 Pro Now on Sale Through Amazon, Flipkart: Price in India, Specifications
  10. Reusable Chinese Spacecraft Lands Successfully, State Media Reports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com