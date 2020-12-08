Technology News
Oppo F17 Pro Gets First Price Cut of Rs. 1,500 in India, Down to Rs 21,490

Both Amazon and Flipkart have listed the Oppo F17 Pro with reduced prices.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 8 December 2020 11:15 IST
Oppo F17 Pro is listed in Magic Black, Magic Blue, and Metallic White colour options

Oppo F17 Pro is listed in Magic Black, Magic Blue, and Metallic White colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo F17 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio P95 SoC
  • The phone has a quad camera setup with 48-megaixel main sensor
  • Oppo F17 Pro features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display

Oppo F17 Pro price in India has been permanently cut by Rs. 1,500. And the phone is now listed on Amazon and Flipkart at its reduced price. This is the first price cut that has been introduced on the phone since its launch in September. This has been introduced as a festive season offer, but Oppo confirmed that the price cut for the Oppo F17 Pro is permanent. Amazon and Flipkart, along with some offline retailers, are also running further discounts on the phone via exchange, no-cost EMIs, and bank offers.

Oppo F17 Pro price in India, sale

Currently, the Oppo F17 Pro is priced at Rs. 21,490 for the lone 8GB + 128GB storage option. The new price is Rs. 1,500 less than the original price of Rs. 22,990. And both Amazon and Flipkart listings are now reflecting the reduced price. Oppo F17 Pro is listed in Magic Black, Magic Blue, and Metallic White colour options. While Amazon is running a 10 percent additional discount for SBI credit card users, Flipkart is offering a Rs. 1,750 instant discount on transactions with HDFC credit cards.

Offline retailers will also sell the Oppo F17 Pro at Rs. 21,490. Further offers include no-cost EMIs of up to six months, bank cashback offers, 180 days extended warranty, 180 days complete damage protection, and 10 percent off on the W51 accessory. The Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition has not received a price cut, and is listed at its original price of Rs. 23,990.

Oppo F17 Pro specifications

To recap the specifications, the Oppo F17 Pro runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display and a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. You get 128GB of onboard storage on the Oppo F17 Pro that is expandable via microSD card through a dedicated slot (up to 256GB).

The Oppo F17 Pro houses a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and two 2-megapixel monochrome sensors. On the front, you get a dual camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Oppo F17 Pro is backed by a 4,015mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging technology. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo F17 Pro

Oppo F17 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and light
  • Good battery life
  • AMOLED display
  • Bad
  • Average video recording performance
  • Cameras struggle in low light
  • Underpowered SoC for the price
Read detailed Oppo F17 Pro review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P95 (MT6779V/CV)
Front Camera 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4015mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo F17 Pro Price in India, Oppo F17 Pro Specifications, Oppo F17 Pro Features, Oppo
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Redmi 9 Power India Launch Teased, 48-Megapixel Primary Camera Confirmed

