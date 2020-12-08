Oppo F17 Pro price in India has been permanently cut by Rs. 1,500. And the phone is now listed on Amazon and Flipkart at its reduced price. This is the first price cut that has been introduced on the phone since its launch in September. This has been introduced as a festive season offer, but Oppo confirmed that the price cut for the Oppo F17 Pro is permanent. Amazon and Flipkart, along with some offline retailers, are also running further discounts on the phone via exchange, no-cost EMIs, and bank offers.

Oppo F17 Pro price in India, sale

Currently, the Oppo F17 Pro is priced at Rs. 21,490 for the lone 8GB + 128GB storage option. The new price is Rs. 1,500 less than the original price of Rs. 22,990. And both Amazon and Flipkart listings are now reflecting the reduced price. Oppo F17 Pro is listed in Magic Black, Magic Blue, and Metallic White colour options. While Amazon is running a 10 percent additional discount for SBI credit card users, Flipkart is offering a Rs. 1,750 instant discount on transactions with HDFC credit cards.

Offline retailers will also sell the Oppo F17 Pro at Rs. 21,490. Further offers include no-cost EMIs of up to six months, bank cashback offers, 180 days extended warranty, 180 days complete damage protection, and 10 percent off on the W51 accessory. The Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition has not received a price cut, and is listed at its original price of Rs. 23,990.

Oppo F17 Pro specifications

To recap the specifications, the Oppo F17 Pro runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display and a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. You get 128GB of onboard storage on the Oppo F17 Pro that is expandable via microSD card through a dedicated slot (up to 256GB).

The Oppo F17 Pro houses a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and two 2-megapixel monochrome sensors. On the front, you get a dual camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Oppo F17 Pro is backed by a 4,015mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging technology. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

