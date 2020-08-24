Technology News
Oppo F17, Oppo F17 Pro Key Specifications Leaked, Snapdragon 662 SoC and Mediatek Helio P95 Spotted

Oppo F17, Oppo F17 Pro will be available in three colours each, as per the tipster.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 24 August 2020 13:40 IST
Oppo F17, Oppo F17 Pro Key Specifications Leaked, Snapdragon 662 SoC and Mediatek Helio P95 Spotted

Oppo is expected to launch the new phones soon

Highlights
  • Oppo F17, F17 Pro key specifications leaked on Twitter
  • Oppo F17 will have Snapdragon 662 SoC and F17 Pro Mediatek Helio P95 SoC
  • Oppo 17 Pro comes with a quad rear camera setup

Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro key specifications have been leaked through a known tipster on Twitter. While the Oppo F17 will come with a Snapdragon 662 SoC, Oppo F17 Pro will be powered by MediaTek Helio P95 SoC according to the information shared by the tipster. Oppo has confirmed that the phones will be launching in India soon, and has been rolling out teasers about the same. The sleek devices, which are allegedly just 7.48mm thick, will most likely be launched in September.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal leaked the information about Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro on Twitter. The smartphones will be priced below Rs. 25,000, according to him. While sharing a promotional video about the phones, Oppo called the F17 series devices the ‘sleekest phone of 2020.'

Oppo F17 Specifications (expected)

The Oppo F17 will be available in three colours as per the leak – Dynamic Orange, Navy Blue, and Classic Silver. It will come with 6GB RAM and 128 GB Storage, and has the Snapdragon 662 SoC as previously mentioned.

The Oppo F17 has a 6.44-inch S-AMOLED Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. It weighs 163 grams and measures 159.8x72.8x7.45mm. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with a 30W Flash Charge support.

For photos and videos, the Oppo F17 has the quad rear camera setup that includes 16-megapixel, 8-megapixel, 2-megapixel, and 2-megapixel cameras. It also has a 16-megapixel front camera.

Oppo F17 Pro Specifications (expected)

The leak reveals that the phone will come in three colours – Matte Black, Magic Blue, and Metallic White. It will come with 8GB RAM and 12GB storage. The Oppo F17Pro comes with a 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel quad rear camera system. It has a 16-megapixel front camera and a depth sensor.

The Oppo F17 Pro has a Media Tek Helio P95 SoC and a 6.43-inch S-AMOLED display that supports full HD+ resolution, and a pill-shaped hole-punch display. It weighs 164 grams and measures 160.14x 73.7x7.48mm. The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery, which comes with 30W VOOC Flash Charge technology.

Oppo hasn't confirmed these specifications yet. The release date and pricing of the phones has also not been revealed yet by the Chinese company.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Oppo F17 Pro

Oppo F17 Pro

Display 6.43-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android
Oppo F17

Oppo F17

Display 6.44-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android
Oppo, Oppo F17, Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo 17 Specifications, Oppo F17 Pro Specifications
Oppo F17, Oppo F17 Pro Key Specifications Leaked, Snapdragon 662 SoC and Mediatek Helio P95 Spotted
