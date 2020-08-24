Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro key specifications have been leaked through a known tipster on Twitter. While the Oppo F17 will come with a Snapdragon 662 SoC, Oppo F17 Pro will be powered by MediaTek Helio P95 SoC according to the information shared by the tipster. Oppo has confirmed that the phones will be launching in India soon, and has been rolling out teasers about the same. The sleek devices, which are allegedly just 7.48mm thick, will most likely be launched in September.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal leaked the information about Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro on Twitter. The smartphones will be priced below Rs. 25,000, according to him. While sharing a promotional video about the phones, Oppo called the F17 series devices the ‘sleekest phone of 2020.'

Oppo F17 Specifications (expected)

The Oppo F17 will be available in three colours as per the leak – Dynamic Orange, Navy Blue, and Classic Silver. It will come with 6GB RAM and 128 GB Storage, and has the Snapdragon 662 SoC as previously mentioned.

The Oppo F17 has a 6.44-inch S-AMOLED Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. It weighs 163 grams and measures 159.8x72.8x7.45mm. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with a 30W Flash Charge support.

For photos and videos, the Oppo F17 has the quad rear camera setup that includes 16-megapixel, 8-megapixel, 2-megapixel, and 2-megapixel cameras. It also has a 16-megapixel front camera.

Oppo F17 Pro Specifications (expected)

The leak reveals that the phone will come in three colours – Matte Black, Magic Blue, and Metallic White. It will come with 8GB RAM and 12GB storage. The Oppo F17Pro comes with a 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel quad rear camera system. It has a 16-megapixel front camera and a depth sensor.

The Oppo F17 Pro has a Media Tek Helio P95 SoC and a 6.43-inch S-AMOLED display that supports full HD+ resolution, and a pill-shaped hole-punch display. It weighs 164 grams and measures 160.14x 73.7x7.48mm. The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery, which comes with 30W VOOC Flash Charge technology.

Oppo hasn't confirmed these specifications yet. The release date and pricing of the phones has also not been revealed yet by the Chinese company.

