Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition has launched in India as the latest smartphone offering from the company. This new edition comes with a new Oppo F17 Pro Matte Gold model and the box also includes an Oppo 10,000mAh power bank (18W) and a Diwali Exclusive back case cover as well. The Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition has identical specifications as the original model launched in India last month. The new model is slightly more expensive due to the addition of the bundled power bank and case cover.

Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition price in India, sale

The new Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition is priced in India at Rs. 23,990 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. This new Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition comes in a Matte Gold option which has a blue and gold gradient finish. This exclusive Diwali box includes a 10,000mAh power bank and a Diwali Exclusive Back Cover. It is up for pre-order on Amazon.in and will go on sale on October 23. Oppo announced this new F17 Pro Diwali Edition via its Twitter account.

Launch offers on the Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition include up to Rs. 16,400 off on exchange, no-cost EMI options, 10 percent off on HDFC Bank cards, 5 percent cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card for Prime-members. 3 percent cashback for non-Prime members, 70 percent assured buyback till 12 months and 7 percent exchange bonus offer, one-year total damage protection, and one-time screen replacement for 180 days.

The Oppo F17 Pro was also launched in Magic Black, Magic Blue, and Metallic White colour option­­s last month. These colour options are priced in India at Rs. 22,990 on Amazon.in and are available on Flipkart as well.

Oppo F17 Pro specifications

The Oppo F17 Pro runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top and features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. The Oppo F17 Pro has 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card.

There is the quad rear camera setup inside the Oppo F17 Pro that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and two 2-megapixel monochrome sensors.For selfies and video chat, the Oppo F17 Pro offers the dual camera setup at the front, with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Oppo has provided a 4,015mAh battery on the F17 Pro, with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging technology. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

