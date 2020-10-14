Technology News
loading

Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition Set to Launch in India on October 19

Oppo F17 Pro was launched last month with a price tag of Rs. 22,990.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 14 October 2020 13:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition Set to Launch in India on October 19

Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition launch date has been revealed by the company

Highlights
  • Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition isn’t likely to have any new specifications
  • However, the phone may feature shades matching the vibes of Diwali
  • Oppo F17 Pro comes with quad rear cameras and dual selfie cameras

Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition is set to launch in India on Monday, October 19. The new limited edition Oppo phone will be exclusively released for Indian customers, the Chinese company announced on Wednesday. Key specifications of the smartphone are likely to be identical to the regular Oppo F17 Pro that was launched early last month. Nevertheless, you can expect some major changes on its finishing and colours to match the vibes of the festive season.

Oppo said in a media statement, “Exemplifying the colours of festivals, the Diwali limited edition F17 Pro aims to be the perfect companion and a conversation starter for the Diwali party.” This is not the first time that Oppo is launching a special edition of its smartphone to align with a major event. Last month, the company brought the Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue Edition carrying an “MS Dhoni” branding, shortly after IPL 2020 kicked off.

Oppo F17 Pro price in India

The original Oppo F17 Pro was launched with a price tag of Rs. 22,990 for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone debuted alongside the Oppo F17 and currently comes in Magic Black, Magic Blue, and Metallic White colour options.

Oppo hasn't officially announced any pricing details for the special Diwali edition of the phone.

Oppo F17 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo F17 Pro runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. It also comes with a quad rear camera setup that is highlighted a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The phone features a dual selfie camera setup that houses a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Oppo has provided 128GB of onboard storage on the F17 Pro that is expandable via microSD card. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone packs a 4,015mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Oppo F17 Pro

Oppo F17 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and light
  • Good battery life
  • AMOLED display
  • Bad
  • Average video recording performance
  • Cameras struggle in low light
  • Underpowered SoC for the price
Read detailed Oppo F17 Pro review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P95 (MT6779V/CV)
Front Camera 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4015mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition price in India, Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition specifications, Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition, Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime With Free 3-Month Amazon Prime Membership Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition Set to Launch in India on October 19
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Launched
  2. iPhone 12 Pro With HDR Video Recording, LiDAR Sensor Launched in India
  3. iPhone 12 Models Are the Cheapest in These Countries
  4. iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 11 Get Official Discount
  5. Vivo V20 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. Vivo V20 First Impressions
  7. Apple Store Online to Offer Free AirPods With iPhone 11 in India
  8. Amazon, Flipkart Festive Sales This Week: Top Deals Revealed So Far
  9. How to Find the Best Deals During Amazon, Flipkart Sales This Week
  10. Oppo Smart TV Set to Launch on October 19
#Latest Stories
  1. Meizu Buds TWS Headphones With IPX5 Water Resistance Launched in India
  2. iPhone 12 Launch Draws Mixed Reaction in China
  3. iPhone 12 Models Are the Cheapest in These Countries
  4. NASA Astronaut Kate Rubins, Two Russian Cosmonauts Blast Off to International Space Station
  5. Oppo Watch RX League of Legends Limited Edition Smartwatch Teased by Company, Comes With a Round Dial
  6. Firefox 81.0.2 Released to Fix Twitter Issues
  7. Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition Set to Launch in India on October 19
  8. Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime With Free 3-Month Amazon Prime Membership Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. WhatsApp May Make it Easier to Submit Bug Reports
  10. Poco F1 MIUI 12 Update With September 2020 Patch Rolling Out in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com