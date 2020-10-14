Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition is set to launch in India on Monday, October 19. The new limited edition Oppo phone will be exclusively released for Indian customers, the Chinese company announced on Wednesday. Key specifications of the smartphone are likely to be identical to the regular Oppo F17 Pro that was launched early last month. Nevertheless, you can expect some major changes on its finishing and colours to match the vibes of the festive season.

Oppo said in a media statement, “Exemplifying the colours of festivals, the Diwali limited edition F17 Pro aims to be the perfect companion and a conversation starter for the Diwali party.” This is not the first time that Oppo is launching a special edition of its smartphone to align with a major event. Last month, the company brought the Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue Edition carrying an “MS Dhoni” branding, shortly after IPL 2020 kicked off.

Oppo F17 Pro price in India

The original Oppo F17 Pro was launched with a price tag of Rs. 22,990 for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone debuted alongside the Oppo F17 and currently comes in Magic Black, Magic Blue, and Metallic White colour options.

Oppo hasn't officially announced any pricing details for the special Diwali edition of the phone.

Oppo F17 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo F17 Pro runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. It also comes with a quad rear camera setup that is highlighted a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The phone features a dual selfie camera setup that houses a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Oppo has provided 128GB of onboard storage on the F17 Pro that is expandable via microSD card. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone packs a 4,015mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0.

