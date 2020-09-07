Technology News
Oppo F17 Pro Tipped to Launch Outside India as Oppo A93

Oppo F17 Pro is currently available or purchase in India via Amazon, Flipkart.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 7 September 2020 12:55 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

Tipster Evan Blass shared photos of the Oppo A93, which looks exactly similar to Oppo F17 Pro

Highlights
  • Tipster Evan Blass shared images of Oppo A93 on Twitter
  • Oppo F17 Pro was launched in India on September 2
  • Oppo F17 Pro comes in a sole 8GB + 128GB storage variant

Oppo F17 Pro, launched in India last week, may release in other markets outside the country as Oppo A93. Known tipster Evan Blass shared a couple of images of the recently launched phone with the caption, “Oppo A93.” While the post doesn't share any further details, Oppo has been known to launch the same smartphone in different variants and names in different markets. Featuring a quad rear camera setup, the Oppo F17 pro is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 SoC.

Tipster Evan Blass took to Twitter on September 5 to share images of the Oppo F17 Pro. His caption simply read, “Oppo A93.” This lead to speculations that the smartphone may launch in global markets outside India under the Oppo A93 branding. Blass didn't share any information on Oppo A93's pricing, availability, or key specifications on his post. Twitter user Pranav (@PranavHegdeHere) commented on the post, “Oh wait! That looks like the F17 Pro here in India.” To this Blass simply replied, “Mmm, good call.” Blass didn't share any additional details anywhere else.

Oppo hasn't officially confirmed the launch of Oppo A93.

Oppo F17 Pro price in India, availability

The Oppo F17 Pro was launched in India on September 2 alongside the regular Oppo F17. Available in a sole 8GB + 128GB storage variant, the Oppo F17 Pro is priced in India at Rs. 22,990. Customers can choose from three colour options – Magic Black, Magic Blue, and Metallic White. The phone is currently up for purchase through Amazon and Flipkart.

Oppo F17 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo F17 Pro runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top. The smartphone comes with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P95 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM.

Speaking of optics, the Oppo F17 Pro comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with an f/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and two 2-megapixel monochrome sensors with f/2.4 lenses. For selfies and video calls, the phone features dual camera setup at the front that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, both of which have f/2.4 lenses.

The onboard storage of 128GB is expandable (up to 256GB) via a dedicated microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the Oppo F17 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The phone packs a 4,015mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging technology. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo F17 Pro

Oppo F17 Pro

Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P95 (MT6779V/CV)
Front Camera 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4015mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo F17 Pro Price in India, Oppo F17 Pro Specifications, Oppo A93, Oppo
Shayak Majumder Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
Poco M2 Teased to Feature Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Ahead of Official Launch

