Oppo F17 Price in India Starts at Rs. 17,990, to Go on Sale September 21

Oppo F17 will go on sale in India starting September 21 and is up for pre-orders beginning today, September 10. The phone, along with the Oppo F17 Pro, was launched in the country earlier this month. While the company shared pricing and availability for the Oppo F17 Pro variant back then, it did not reveal the same for the vanilla Oppo F17. Oppo has now shared pricing and availability for the phone, announcing that it will come in two RAM + storage configurations.

The Oppo F17 will come in two variants - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. The base 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 17,990, while the 8GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 19,990. It is offered in three colour options - Classic Silver, Dynamic Orange, and Navy Blue. The phone is currently up for pre-orders and will go on sale starting September 21 via offline stores and leading e-commerce websites.

Customers can choose from several discount options for the Oppo F17. Online shoppers can get no-cost EMI plans up to nine months from Amazon and Flipkart. Customers can also avail an instant discount of Rs. 1,500 with Bank of Baroda credit cards. For offline shoppers, Oppo is offering a 7.5 percent cashback on both debit and credit cards with ICICI, Federal Bank, and Bank of Baroda. Additionally, there are no-cost EMI plans as well.

Customers can also get the Enco W51 TWS earbuds at Rs. 4,499 when purchased with Oppo F17, at a discount of Rs. 500.

Oppo F17 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo F17 runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top. It features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio and 408ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

The Oppo F17 comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and two 2-megapixel monochrome sensors with f/2.4 lenses. For selfies, a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture is placed in the small water-drop style notch at the front.

In terms of storage, the Oppo F17 comes with 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC fast charging.

