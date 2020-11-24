Technology News
Oppo F17, A15, A12, Reno 3 Pro Prices in India Slashed Permanently by Up to Rs. 2,000

Oppo Reno 3 Pro sees the biggest price cut, while Oppo A15 sees the minimum at Rs. 500.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 24 November 2020 18:53 IST
Oppo F17, A15, A12, Reno 3 Pro Prices in India Slashed Permanently by Up to Rs. 2,000

Oppo F17 was earlier priced at Rs. 18,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 3 Pro now priced at Rs. 24,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage
  • Oppo F17 sees a price cut of Rs. 500
  • Oppo A15 sees a price cut of about Rs. 1,000

Oppo F17, Oppo A15, Oppo A12, and Oppo Reno 3 Pro has received a permanent price cut in India. The Chinese smartphone maker has reduced the prices for the aforementioned budget to mid-range handsets by up to Rs. 2,000. The revised prices are meant for both online and offline retailers. While Oppo Reno 3 Pro sees the biggest price cut of Rs. 2,000, Oppo A15 sees the minimum reduction at Rs. 500. It should be noted that not all storage variants of the four smartphones have been subject to the price cut.

Oppo F17 price cut in India

Oppo F17, that was priced at Rs. 18,990, is now priced at Rs. 18,490 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant on Amazon, marking a price cut of Rs. 500. This is the only storage variant of Oppo F17 that has seen a permanent price cut.

Oppo A15 price cut in India

Oppo A15, that was priced at Rs. 9,490 for the 2GB + 32GB storage option, is now priced at Rs. 8990. The 3GB + 32GB storage model, that was priced at Rs. 10,990, is now priced at Rs. 9,990.

Oppo A12 price cut in India

Oppo A12, that was priced at Rs. 9,490 for the 3GB + 32GB storage model, now carries a price tag of Rs. 8,990. This is the only storage variant of Oppo A12 that was subject to a permanent price cut in the country.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro price cut in India

Oppo Reno 3 Pro, that was priced at Rs. 25,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage configuration, now carries a price tag of Rs. 24,990. The 8GB + 256GB storage variant, on the other hand, sees a price cut of Rs. 2,000, coming down from Rs. 29,990 to Rs. 27,990.

Oppo A15

Oppo A15

Display 6.52-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765)
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 4230mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Oppo Reno 3 Pro

Oppo Reno 3 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good camera performance in daylight
  • Decent selfie camera
  • Good design
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Disappointing low-light video performance
Read detailed Oppo Reno 3 Pro review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P95 (MT6779V/CV)
Front Camera 44-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4025mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Vivo Y1s Said to Launch in India Soon: Expected Price, Specifications

