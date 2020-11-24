Oppo F17, Oppo A15, Oppo A12, and Oppo Reno 3 Pro has received a permanent price cut in India. The Chinese smartphone maker has reduced the prices for the aforementioned budget to mid-range handsets by up to Rs. 2,000. The revised prices are meant for both online and offline retailers. While Oppo Reno 3 Pro sees the biggest price cut of Rs. 2,000, Oppo A15 sees the minimum reduction at Rs. 500. It should be noted that not all storage variants of the four smartphones have been subject to the price cut.

Oppo F17 price cut in India

Oppo F17, that was priced at Rs. 18,990, is now priced at Rs. 18,490 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant on Amazon, marking a price cut of Rs. 500. This is the only storage variant of Oppo F17 that has seen a permanent price cut.

Oppo A15 price cut in India

Oppo A15, that was priced at Rs. 9,490 for the 2GB + 32GB storage option, is now priced at Rs. 8990. The 3GB + 32GB storage model, that was priced at Rs. 10,990, is now priced at Rs. 9,990.

Oppo A12 price cut in India

Oppo A12, that was priced at Rs. 9,490 for the 3GB + 32GB storage model, now carries a price tag of Rs. 8,990. This is the only storage variant of Oppo A12 that was subject to a permanent price cut in the country.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro price cut in India

Oppo Reno 3 Pro, that was priced at Rs. 25,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage configuration, now carries a price tag of Rs. 24,990. The 8GB + 256GB storage variant, on the other hand, sees a price cut of Rs. 2,000, coming down from Rs. 29,990 to Rs. 27,990.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.