Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo F15 Specifications Teased, 48 Megapixel AI Quad Rear Camera Confirmed Ahead of January 16 Launch

Oppo F15 Specifications Teased, 48-Megapixel AI Quad Rear Camera Confirmed Ahead of January 16 Launch

Oppo F15 launch in India has been teased since last week.

By | Updated: 2 January 2020 15:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo F15 Specifications Teased, 48-Megapixel AI Quad Rear Camera Confirmed Ahead of January 16 Launch

Oppo F15 will launch in India with at least 8GB of RAM

Highlights
  • Oppo F15 is touted to capture “high-quality” images
  • Oppo has confirmed VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 support
  • Oppo F15 will come as an upgrade to F11 Pro and F9 Pro

Oppo F15 is set to launch in India on January 16, the company has revealed in a teaser on Amazon. Ahead of its official debut, Oppo has continued its strategy of creating some hype for the new model by releasing some more information. The Chinese company says that the new Oppo phone, which will debut as an upgrade to the Oppo F11 Pro and Oppo F9 Pro, will come with a quad rear camera setup and support VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 fast charging technology. The company has also confirmed that the F15 will include an all-new in-display fingerprint sensor. Further, the Oppo F15 is teased to have an ergonomic design with a gradient back finish.

Oppo F15 specifications

For capturing photos and videos, the Oppo F15 will sport a 48-megapixel primary shooter with artificial intelligence (AI) support. The primary sensor will be a part of the quad rear camera setup that is touted to capture “high-quality pictures”. However, Oppo hasn't specified the megapixel count of other sensors in the setup.

The Oppo F15 is also touted to provide consumers two hours of talk time in five minutes of charge, thanks to the proprietary VOOC Flash Charge 3.0. The smartphone will also come with in-display fingerprint 3.0 sensor that would let users unlock the screen in 0.32 seconds and enable high-grade security.

Oppo also teases the minimalist design of the F15 that has 7.9mm of thickness and with 172 grams of weight. The smartphone is claimed to offer the ergonomically designed body along with a laser light reflection back cover. Moreover, an image shared by Oppo confirms that the phone would have at least 8GB of RAM.

Last week, Oppo revealed the impending launch of the F15 in India. The company also hinted at the metal build of the smartphone through an image shared with the media. The phone has been teased to launch on January 16 in the country. However, the detailed specifications, including the display size and resolution as well as the processor, of the latest F-series phone are also not announced so far.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo F15

Oppo F15

Display6.40-inch
Processorocta-core
Front CameraYes
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9
Resolution1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo F15 specifications, Oppo F15, Oppo
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India: Check Price, Offers, More
Oppo F15 Specifications Teased, 48-Megapixel AI Quad Rear Camera Confirmed Ahead of January 16 Launch
Comment
Read in: বাংলা தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. RIL Introduces JioMart Grocery Delivery Service as Its E-Commerce Venture
  2. Musk Shares Video of Simulated Crew Dragon Mission to the ISS
  3. AnTuTu 2019 SoC Awards: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Crowned Best Performer
  4. Samsung Trademarks Nine New Smartphone Names for Galaxy A Series: Report
  5. Realme X2 Pro Master Edition First Impressions
  6. Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India
  7. Vivo S1 Pro Colour Options Teased Ahead of India Launch This Week
  8. What TRAI's Revised Cable TV, DTH Rules Mean for Consumers
  9. Oppo F15 With 48-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Launching on January 16 in India
  10. Chandrayaan-3 Approved Months After Chandrayaan-2 Lander Failure
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 5, Realme 5s Start Receiving New Update with December 2019 Security Patch, Bug Fixes
  2. India to Launch GSAT-30 Communication Satellite on January 17
  3. Chandrayaan-3 Approved Months After Chandrayaan-2 Vikram Lander Failure: Expected to launch in 2020 by ISRO
  4. Delhi Metro Launches Free Wi-Fi in Coaches on Airport Express Line
  5. Redmi K30 5G With 10GB RAM Spotted on TENAA
  6. Nokia 9.2 PureView Rumoured to Launch in Late 2020, Tipped to Have Snapdragon 865 SoC
  7. Xiaomi to Invest $7 Billion in 5G, AI, and IoT Over Next 5 Years
  8. CES 2020: LG to Unveil TV That Rolls Down From Ceiling, Report Claims
  9. Oppo F15 Specifications Teased, 48-Megapixel AI Quad Rear Camera Confirmed Ahead of January 16 Launch
  10. Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India: Check Price, Offers, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.