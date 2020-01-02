Oppo F15 is set to launch in India on January 16, the company has revealed in a teaser on Amazon. Ahead of its official debut, Oppo has continued its strategy of creating some hype for the new model by releasing some more information. The Chinese company says that the new Oppo phone, which will debut as an upgrade to the Oppo F11 Pro and Oppo F9 Pro, will come with a quad rear camera setup and support VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 fast charging technology. The company has also confirmed that the F15 will include an all-new in-display fingerprint sensor. Further, the Oppo F15 is teased to have an ergonomic design with a gradient back finish.

Oppo F15 specifications

For capturing photos and videos, the Oppo F15 will sport a 48-megapixel primary shooter with artificial intelligence (AI) support. The primary sensor will be a part of the quad rear camera setup that is touted to capture “high-quality pictures”. However, Oppo hasn't specified the megapixel count of other sensors in the setup.

The Oppo F15 is also touted to provide consumers two hours of talk time in five minutes of charge, thanks to the proprietary VOOC Flash Charge 3.0. The smartphone will also come with in-display fingerprint 3.0 sensor that would let users unlock the screen in 0.32 seconds and enable high-grade security.

Oppo also teases the minimalist design of the F15 that has 7.9mm of thickness and with 172 grams of weight. The smartphone is claimed to offer the ergonomically designed body along with a laser light reflection back cover. Moreover, an image shared by Oppo confirms that the phone would have at least 8GB of RAM.

Last week, Oppo revealed the impending launch of the F15 in India. The company also hinted at the metal build of the smartphone through an image shared with the media. The phone has been teased to launch on January 16 in the country. However, the detailed specifications, including the display size and resolution as well as the processor, of the latest F-series phone are also not announced so far.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.