Oppo F15 has been launched in India as the company's latest smartphone targeted at young customers. The Oppo F15 comes with a quad rear camera setup and features an AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch design. Oppo has also provided features such as an artificial intelligence (AI) backed video beautification to attract youngsters in the country. The Oppo phone sports a thin build that has a 7.9mm of thickness and a laser light-reflection back cover that comes in two distinct shades. Other key highlights of the Oppo F15 include image stabilisation through EIS and hardware-based anti-shake technology, 8GB of RAM, and DC Screen Dimming 2.0 technology along with eye protection certification TÜV Rheinland. The smartphone also has preloaded gaming features such as Game Boost 2.0, Gaming Voice Changer, and In-Game Noise Cancelling Effects. Another standout feature of the Oppo F15 is its in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo F15 price in India, launch offers

The Oppo F15 price in India is set at Rs. 19,990 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone comes in Lightening Black and Unicorn White colour options. Moreover, it will go on pre-orders starting today, with the sale scheduled for January 24 through Amazon.in, Flipkart, Oppo India online store, and offline retailers in the country.

Launch offers on the Oppo F15 include a one-time screen replacement until January 26 and a five percent cashback for HDFC, ICICI Bank, and Yes Bank customers purchasing the phone through offline retailers. There will also be zero downpayment options from Bajaj Finserv. Furthermore, Jio users will get 100 percent additional data benefits.

Oppo F15 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo F15 runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1.2 on top and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and includes the In-Display Fingerprint 3.0 that is touted to unlock the screen in 0.32 seconds -- 20 percent faster than the previous generation. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 (MT6771V) SoC, paired with Mali G72 MP3 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The smartphone comes with the quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide-angle lens that has a field-of-view (FoV) of 119 degrees. There are also two 2-megapixel sensors for capturing portrait and monochrome shots, with f/2.4 lenses.

Oppo F15 comes with a 48-megapixel primary rear camera along with three other sensors

For selfies, the Oppo F15 has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 lens. There are also preloaded camera features such as AI Video Beautification and Gender and Age Detection. Further, the phone has a Night Portrait Mode and a Bokeh Mode to utilise the two 2-megapixel image sensors at the back.

In terms of storage, Oppo has provided 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage on the F15 that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, pedometer, and a proximity sensor.

The Oppo F15 packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports the company's proprietary VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. Besides, the phone measures 160.2x73.3x7.9mm and weighs 172 grams.