Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo F15 to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications, How to Watch Live Stream

Oppo F15 to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications, How to Watch Live Stream

Oppo F15 can be expected to compete against the Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme 5 Pro on the lower-end, and the Redmi K20 and Realme X2 at the upper-end.

By | Updated: 16 January 2020 07:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo F15 to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications, How to Watch Live Stream

Oppo F15 features a quad rear camera setup, a 20:9 display, and a 4,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Oppo F15 will be unveiled at 12pm IST via a live stream
  • The Oppo F15 price in India hasn't yet been teaed by Oppo
  • Oppo F15 will feature VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge fast charging tech

Oppo F15 is set to launch in India today, a new affordable smartphone with such highlight features as an in-display fingerprint sensor, 8GB of RAM, a 48-megapixel helmed quad rear camera setup, and fast charging. We can expect it will have to show its worth against the popular Redmi Note 8 Pro and the Realme 5 Pro smartphones, which offer most of the above listed features. Read on for more details about the Oppo F15 launch in the country, its expected price, and specifications.

## Oppo F15 price in India (expected), launch live stream details

Oppo hasn't hinted at a price for the smartphone, but looking at the few features it has teased, we can expect the Oppo F15 price in India to be between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 22,000. At that price range, the smartphone will compete against the Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme 5 Pro on the lower-end, and the Redmi K20 and Realme X2 at the upper-end.

The Oppo F15 launch will be live streamed on Oppo India's YouTube channel and Facebook page. The launch starts at 12pm IST, and you should stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for live updates covering the unveiling. The smartphone will be made available on Amazon India, a teaser page indicates.

 

## Oppo F15 specifications (teased)

The Oppo F15 has been teased to be 7.9mm thick at its thinnest, weigh 172 grams, and feature a 20:9 aspect ratio display. It also features a quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor, as well as wide-angle and macro lenses. It will bear a 4,000mAh battery. The company is also touting the presence of VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge fast charging tech, said to deliver 2 hours of talk time with a 5-minute charge.

Another feature teased by the company is the presence of an in-display fingerprint sensor on the smartphone, said to unlock the Oppo F15 in as little as 0.32 seconds. The company is claiming improved unlock speed and recognition compared to previous offerings. Finally, the Oppo F15 has been teased to come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage - what appears to be the top variant of the smartphone.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo F15

Oppo F15

Display6.40-inch
Processorocta-core
Front CameraYes
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9
Resolution1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo F15, Oppo F15 Price in India, Oppo F15 Specifications
Abhinav Lal You’ll most likely find Abhinav editing news stories, humouring his possibly unhealthy interest in playing Dota 2, and defending where his beliefs lie in the meritocracy vs. democracy debate. A science fiction and fantasy reader, he is sufficiently starry-eyed to look forward to a utopian future. More
Samsung Galaxy S20+ Hands-On Video Leaks, Rumoured to Offer 8K Video Recording; Galaxy Buds+ Said to Have No ANC

Related Stories

Oppo F15 to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications, How to Watch Live Stream
Comment
Read in: বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 5i vs Redmi Note 8: Which One Should You Buy?
  2. Realme 5i to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Realme Website
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20+ Leaked Hands-On Video Tips Details of Next Flagship
  4. Realme UI Tweaks ColorOS 7 With New Customisations
  5. Vu Cinema TV Range With 4K and Dolby Vision Launched in India
  6. Xiaomi to Bring Premium Offerings to India in 2020 Under Mi Brand
  7. Realme's Madhav Sheth: Next Poster Boy of Indian Smartphone Industry?
  8. OnePlus Concept One Smartphone With Electrochromic Glass Unveiled at CES
  9. iPhone 2020 Lineup to Feature Two Models With 6GB of RAM, Analysts Predict
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo F15 to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications, How to Watch Live Stream
  2. Galactic Gamma-Ray Source Map Reveals Birthplaces of High-Energy Particles: Study
  3. Amazon Reinstates FedEx for Prime Deliveries Sold Through Third Parties
  4. Uber Senior Executive Rachel Holt Departs, Reveals Plans to Co-Found Venture Capital Firm
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20+ Hands-On Video Leaks, Rumoured to Offer 8K Video Recording; Galaxy Buds+ Said to Have No ANC
  6. Huawei P40 Pro Tipped to Feature Quad-Curved Display, 52-Megapixel Camera; Huawei P40 Leaked in Multiple Renders
  7. iPhone 2020 Lineup to Feature Two Models With 6GB of RAM, Analysts Predict
  8. Blaupunkt BTW Pro True Wireless Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 6,999
  9. Vodafone Brings Rs. 99, Rs. 555 Prepaid Recharge Plans With Unlimited Voice Calling, High-Speed Data Allocation
  10. Mi A3 Android 10 Update to Start Rolling Out From Mid-February, Xiaomi Announces
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.